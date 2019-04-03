The Roadrunners came from behind on the road for a 4-3 win in overtime Wednesday against the Iowa Wild, helping Tucson move into fourth place in the American Hockey League's Pacific Division with four games left.
Tucson improved to 8-1-0-1 in its last ten games, despite a hat trick from Iowa’s Gerald Mayhew. The Roadrunners are a point behind San Diego for third place in the Pacific Division, and a point up on the Colorado Eagles for the four seed. The top four teams earn a berth in the postseason.
San Diego has just two games left on the regular season schedule, and Colorado will play four more times.
Dakota Mermis scored his second goal of the season while Tucson (33-23-5-3) was trailing 2-0 in the second period, and goals from Lane Pederson and Trevor Cheek helped the Roadrunners erase a 3-1 deficit in the third.
In overtime, Nick Merkley scored his fourth goal in four games. The Coyotes recalled goaltender Adin Hill on Wednesday morning, but Hunter Miska stopped 21 of 24 Iowa shots.
The Roadrunners play at Ontario at 3 p.m. Sunday.