Tucson Roadrunners goaltender Merrick Madsen knows this trick all too well: When a team can’t get the puck past its opposing goaltender, odds are, of course, a win won’t be in the cards.
While Madsen has posted four shutouts already this season — three with the Roadrunners and one with the ECHL’s Norfolk Admirals before his early-season American Hockey League call-up to Tucson — the first-year pro ended up on the other end of the coin Wednesday night, allowing only two goals but still seeing his Roadrunners fall, 2-0, to the Colorado Eagles at Tucson Arena.
The loss snapped the streak of eight straight games without a loss in regulation for the Roadrunners (15-6-2-1), and eight straight with at least one point added to their spot in the AHL’s Pacific Division standings.
“I didn’t really like how we played. I thought we were undisciplined. We were in the (penalty) box too much and then chasing the game,” Tucson head coach Jay Varady said. “I think if you go to the box that many times, guys play too many minutes, too many hard minutes on the (penalty kill).
“It never felt like we played five on five tonight,” Varady added, referencing Tucson’s eight penalties on the evening, including a pair of double minors that put Colorado (13-8-3-1) on the power play for four minutes each time.
Unlike a night earlier, when the Roadrunners defeated Colorado, 2-1, with the teams combining for 65 shots on goal, Madsen didn’t see a ton of action at his end of the ice Wednesday. He stopped 15 of 17 shots, while Colorado’s Spencer Martin stopped all 22 Roadrunners shots he faced.
Down 1-0 in the third, Tucson defenseman Kyle Capobianco had arguably the clearest chance all night for the home team, winding up from point blank, square on with the Colorado goal. But his shot got lost in Martin’s left leg pad. The Roadrunners had multiple down-low chances with the line of Trevor Murphy, Laurent Dauphin and Nick Merkley attacking Martin’s goal crease.
The most positive news of the night for Tucson was Merkley’s return to the lineup. Merkley, who scored 18 goals and tallied 39 points in 38 games for the Roadrunners last season, hadn't played since March 20 — nearly nine full months ago — while rehabbing from knee surgery.
“It’s nice to be in a competitive environment again,” Merkley said. “But obviously you want to win and I thought we had our chances tonight, (we) just couldn’t bury.”
Added Varady: “I thought (Merkley) was good. He looked like he was right in the swing of things. I didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary with him.”
Tucson captain Dakota Mermis said that while three wins in four games as Tucson wrapped up its homestand isn’t a bad thing, he felt like the Roadrunners let another one get away Wednesday.
“Yeah, that one stings,” he said. “But we look forward to getting to Chicago and trying to get two there.”
The Roadrunners’ win over Colorado a day earlier put Tucson into a virtual tie for first place in the Pacific Division with the San Jose Barracuda.
With San Jose off Wednesday, the Roadrunners hit the road this weekend for a pair in Rosemont, Illinois, against the Chicago Wolves, still tied atop the division with 33 points.
The Wolves and Roadrunners drop the puck at Allstate Arena at 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Road-game viewing will be back at Brother John’s Beer Bourbon and BBQ, 1801 N. Stone Ave., this weekend, but for Saturday’s game only.
After two more on the road in San Jose Dec. 21 and 22, the Roadrunners return to Tucson Arena again Dec. 28-29. They’ll face the Stockton Heat, with the puck dropping both evenings at 7:05.