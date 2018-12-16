The Chicago Wolves beat the Roadrunners 5-1 on Sunday, handing Tucson its second loss in as many nights.
The Roadrunners outshot Chicago over the first two periods, but still managed to trail 2-0. Brandon Pirri, the AHL’s leading scorer, notched Chicago’s first two goals. Chicago scored its third goal just 26 seconds into the third period.
Brayden Burke scored the Roadrunners’ only goal, his sixth of the year. Jordan Gross and Dakota Mermis were credited with assists.
Chicago (15-9-2-1) won 4-2 on Saturday night. Despite the losses, Tucson (15-8-2-1) remains in second place in the AHL’s Pacific Division.