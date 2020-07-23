Robert Refsnyder makes Rangers roster, will join 7 other locals, ex-Cats on Opening Day

A UA postseason hero is joining the list of former Arizona Wildcats and Tucson natives in the big leagues.
Robert Refsnyder, the Most Outstanding Player of the 2012 College World Series, made the Texas Rangers’ Opening Day roster as a utility player. He last appeared in the big leagues in 2018, when he hit .167 with two home runs and five RBIs in 40 games with the Rays. Refsnyder spent the 2019 season in Triple-A. The Reds organization purchased his contract from the Diamondbacks last April.
Refsynder joins a list of eight ex-Cats and locals who will open the shortened 2020 season on big-league rosters, which were released Thursday morning. The 30-man rosters will shrink to 28 in two weeks and then to 26 in a month — although an extra arm or bat can be added for doubleheaders.
All eight locals will open their seasons Friday. The list includes:
- Refsnyder. An outfielder in college and a second baseman in the pros, Refsnyder used his versatility to earn a spot on the Rangers’ crowded bench. The club is carrying five infielders and seven outfielders; Refsnyder is the only player listed as a utilityman.
“We are going to have seven guys on our bench,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward told MLB.com. “For me to get playing time for all these guys is impossible. I let them know that. They are all aware of their role.”
- Willie Calhoun, OF/DH, Rangers. The one-year Wildcat was hit in the face by a fastball in spring training, then suffered a strained right hip flexor in summer camp. Still, Woodward told reporters that Calhoun should be healthy enough to play right away. Expect him to DH in one of the Rangers’ first two games.
“Physically, he’s fine,” Woodward said. “He’s still trying to find his timing at the plate.”
