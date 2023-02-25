To be a professional rodeo cowboy is to be one-third athlete, one-third accountant and one-third travel agent. One takes eight seconds, one takes eight minutes, one may take eight hours, but all are equally important.

“This is pay-to-play,” Kole Ashbacher said Saturday. “We’ve got to make every dollar count.”

On Saturday, Ashbacher’s gamble paid off.

The saddle bronc rider booked a nearly $700 round-trip flight from his home in Alberta, Canada, just to tango with Shamrock for eight seconds on Saturday, knowing that success in the arena could lead to big bucks and an encore performance in the short-go of the La Fiesta de los Vaqueros Tucson Rodeo on Sunday.

Ashbacher scored an 81.5 to tie with Tanner Butner for the day’s best mark, putting them in 6th place heading into finals.

That was enough to make it all worth it — the pain, the travel, the headaches. And for Ashbacher, there are a few headaches. Some caused by the horses, some by his travel partners. Ashbacher majored in accounting at the University of Lethbridge in Lethridge, Alberta, and his math skills – and his patience — have been put to the test by his bronco-riding buddies.

“I spend a lot of hours in a week looking at schedules and which rodeos we want to go to and which we want to drive to,” he said. “What gives us the most opportunity? There’s a whole lot more to rodeoing than just showing up at the rodeo.”

For Ashbacher, it wasn’t so much of a gamble as a calculated risk. Emphasis on the calculated.

8 seconds takes hours

Imagine an NFL player having to book his own flight for a random game in Pocatello, Idaho, on a Thursday afternoon. Imagine a baseball superstar having to balance a check swing and a checkbook. Imagine an NBA icon having to remember if he’s paid an entry fee to play against the Denver Nuggets.

For all the glitz and glamour and beauty and bravado that go into at most — and if they’re lucky — eight seconds on an animal, rodeo athletes put in untold hours. Practice time, booking time, travel time.

Roughly a month ahead of a big rodeo like Tucson’s, contestants will get their day of performance, which can play a major factor in their decision to head south. Just a few days before, they'll usually learn of their animal partner.

Draw the first performance of the Tucson Rodeo, and it’ll be another eight days before the short-go and the chance at both the short round prize money and at the aggregate prize money, which is even better.

That means a final performance draw is like winning a small lottery. The chance at back-to-back paychecks, and even back-to-back-to-back with the aggregate jackpot, is the best deal in rodeo.

It’s enough to make a cowboy save up his money, strength and energy for one strategic shot at glory, like Shawn Bennett did on Saturday.

The Oklahoman bull rider — who also spent more than a decade of his life in Casa Grande — decided to put all of his focus into the Tucson Rodeo this week, forgoing other earning chances across the southwest and the country. While other cowboys were busy in San Antonio and Florida and everywhere in between, Bennett flew to Tucson a day early in anticipation of his date with Rocky Mountain’s Wild Card in the final performance.

“I knew I had a good bull and if I trusted my ability, I’d do well,” he said. “I got on a bunch of practice bulls this week to get ready. I knew that bull was good enough to get me to the short round.”

Ashbacher also said his knowledge of Shamrock is what led him to Tucson in the first place, but it was the advanced studying he did on the horse that led him to a paycheck. Ashbacher spoke with a few buddies who’d tangled with Shamrock and he also was able to find video footage that revealed some things about the animal, mainly where the horse holds its head and how much rein to give it.

“I knew this one bucked really hard and wasn’t the easiest horse, but it gave me a chance to make it to the short round,” he said.

And that’s all that matters: A shot at Sunday’s short-go.

Know the horse, know yourself

Bareback rider Luke Barlow Thrash knew enough about S-8 Lightning to fly in from Miami, Fla., this morning just for the chance at the purse. But an 85, good enough for a second place standing heading into the short round? That’s special.

It’s been a nice little week for Thrash, who scored an 81 on Thursday to lead the Georgia National Rodeo in Perry, Ga., and a 78 on Friday at the Fort Myers (Fla.) Rodeo. The star from Bastrop, La., is having one heck of an official rookie season.

“I wouldn’t have come if I didn’t have this draw,” Thrash said. “There’s another rodeo I could’ve gone to in Florida. But if you know you have a great horse somewhere, you’ll go anywhere to get on him. For sure, that horse I had today, if you had a horse like that everywhere, you’d go across the world for him.”

It’s not enough to know the horse, though.You’ve got to know yourself.

Bennett, a psychology major at Southwestern Oklahoma State, knew how important this rodeo was and didn’t want to risk his body on lesser opportunities.

“For me, I wrestled and was in mixed martial arts, and I’m not going to gas myself out the first three months; I’m going to go to the bigger rodeos and put my best foot forward and do everything I possibly can to capitalize when it counts,” he said. “There are 200-300 riders in the PRCA and I know 100 of them will be tired and sore by summer. I want to be able to not go broke rodeoing.”

What the best pro rodeo athletes know is it’s not about winning $10,000 it’s about not blowing $2,000 too often.

Having a grasp of that — like Ashbacher the bronc-riding accountant has — can pay off in a big way.

Last year, he qualified for the National Finals Rodeo for the first time, earning more than $125,000. Knowing your capabilities also extends to your strengths and weaknesses, and he said his riding ability is what bounced him a level up last year. He was now able to combine skills with his savvy and strategy.

“I’ve always been pretty on key about knowing which rodeos to go to and how to get there,” he said. “Knowing the rodeos to go to is a big part. But I definitely picked up my game and improved my riding and that led me into the NFR last year.”

Ultimately, Bennett said, if you pick the right rodeos and draw the right animals, you’ll end up doing pretty well. Better than if you’re chasing every jackpot around you, in rodeo and in life.

“I don’t buy into instant gratification,” he said. “I know the best things require patience. I get my faith and confidence from God, and I feel like I’m guided most of the time. If you know yourself and you know your capabilities, you’re in control. You can’t control what that bull does. You can’t control the weather. The only thing you can control is showing up with a great attitude, mentally tough and physically prepared.”