Rodeo roper Traven Todd, 12, following in father's footsteps
Rodeo roper Traven Todd, 12, following in father's footsteps

In the moment, it looked like everything was going according to plan. But then it didn’t.

Just as 12-year-old Traven Todd started swinging his leg over his horse to get down to tag his calf in the touch calf roping event in the junior rodeo portion of La Fiesta de los Vaqueros on Sunday, the rope that was meant to go around the steer’s head slipped off.

Just like the saying goes, Traven got back on the horse and got ready for his next event: team roping.

However, Traven was still unable to get a qualifying time and walked out of the arena at the Tucson Rodeo for the last time as a junior contestant with no awards.

But that’s OK.

“Obviously today wasn’t what (we hoped for) ... but they learn more from this — the failures, the struggles,” said Colter Todd, Traven’s father. “That’s life. That’s rodeo. It’s not all glory. It’s ‘pick your chin up, shake it off, move on.’”

Todd knows a thing or two about what it takes to compete in a rodeo.

In another life, Todd was a regular at the National Finals Rodeo and finished as high as third in the 2007 world standings. The roper quit the sport in 2008, after placing ninth in the world standings, to instead focus on his growing family.

It was a decision he has never regretted.

Now, Todd is still riding and roping, but it’s with his children. The former rodeo star served as the header to his son’s heeler.

Colter Todd, right, watches as son Traven walks their horse into the trailer after Traven's competition in the junior team roping event at La Fiesta de los Vaqueros on Sunday at the Tucson Rodeo grounds.

After Traven’s performances, the 12-year-old didn’t know what his dad could teach him from the less-than-desirable outcome he had. He doesn’t see his father as the hotshot people speak about. To Traven, he’s just ‘dad.’

Hearing that was added assurance that stepping away from competing was worth it, Todd said.

“That answer makes my day, because I’m just dad,” Todd said. “They don’t know me as what people try to make me. I’m nothing, I’m just dad.”

Family is one of the most important things in Todd’s life.

Todd was raised on his family’s ranch out in Willcox, where he is now raising his own family, and learned the ins and outs of rodeo from his parents. His mother Lori, who passed away in Nov. 2020, was barrel racer and a two-time Ram National Circuit Finals Rodeo qualifier.

Not having their local rodeo available last year, just months after the family’s matriarch passed away, was tough, but they are glad to be back in action now.

Todd said his mother’s passing was difficult because it was ‘very unexpected,’ but feels at ease knowing where she’s at now. And she was with them at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds on Sunday.

“It’s just another opportunity for my family to (understand) that time is God’s; He can take it, he can give it,” Todd said. “It takes the fear out of stuff. We don’t have fear. … We’re here to live.”

Although Sunday was Traven’s last time competing in the junior division, the 12-year-old has no plans to stop now.

He will continue to live and maybe one day reach the levels his own father reached and happily put behind him.

“I’d like to make it to the NFR,” Traven said. “A couple of times or once, it doesn’t matter.”

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

