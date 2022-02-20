Rodeo roper Traven Todd, 12, following in father's footsteps

In the moment, it looked like everything was going according to plan. But then it didn’t.

Just as 12-year-old Traven Todd started swinging his leg over his horse to get down to tag his calf in the touch calf roping event in the junior rodeo portion of La Fiesta de los Vaqueros on Sunday, the rope that was meant to go around the steer’s head slipped off.

Just like the saying goes, Traven got back on the horse and got ready for his next event: team roping.

However, Traven was still unable to get a qualifying time and walked out of the arena at the Tucson Rodeo for the last time as a junior contestant with no awards.

But that’s OK.

“Obviously today wasn’t what (we hoped for) ... but they learn more from this — the failures, the struggles,” said Colter Todd, Traven’s father. “That’s life. That’s rodeo. It’s not all glory. It’s ‘pick your chin up, shake it off, move on.’”

Todd knows a thing or two about what it takes to compete in a rodeo.