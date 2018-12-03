There are some coaches that will go their entire career without winning a ring. Jim Monaco is now one of those after closing out his 34-year coaching career Saturday in Waco, Texas at the C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas Bowl.
But after the way his Aztecs played and finished the season – the last for Pima football – he doesn’t need a ring.
“I’ve had 34 years of incredible teams and memories and young men that I’ll never forget,” Monaco said.
Six months ago, the Pima Community College board announced they would cut the football program following the 2018 season due to budget cuts and Maricopa’s own decision to do away with their four programs.
Many didn’t expect the team to qualify for the postseason, but after finishing the regular season 6-3 and ranked No. 20 in the NJCAA, the Aztecs were one of 18 teams around the nation who were able to play in a bowl.
“Saturday, after the game, was a touch emotional for me with everybody coming up and hugging and thanking me,” Monaco said. “It was like, this is it – it’s it. Even after Western, there was an inkling of maybe it’s not it and thank God it wasn’t, but Saturday was it.”
Unfortunately for the Aztecs, the bowl game against No. 4 Kilgore didn’t produce the result they would have liked and Pima lost 28-0.
Quarterback Brooks Ringer may have broken his thumb early and played through it – until Monaco ultimately decided to sub him out. Although they had three takeaways, the team had five turnovers and too many three-and-outs.
The Aztecs had a chance to score when at the two-yard line, but threw an interception. The Rangers fumbled in the end zone and Pima had three players in position to recover, but all missed and a Kilgore player fell back on it for a touchdown.
Pima also had a handful of bad snaps, one of which cost them a safety.
“We stunk,” Monaco said. “We were bad.”
But still, Monaco said the trip was a success. About 200 Pima fans showed up for the game, athletes had a chance to be seen by other junior colleges or universities one more time and the entire team was treated spectacularly.
“It’s a wonderful (way) to end. It didn’t work in the scoreboard, but it was a great trip,” Monaco said. “Sure, I would have really liked a trophy that said ‘champion,’ but those kids were champions. Those kids played their tails off – not one guy quit. Nobody did anything wrong, we had a nice safe trip and all I heard was how wonderful our kids were.”
Now, Monaco will be able to wrap up his duties as football coach and devote himself to his new role as athletic director. As far as his coaches, he said some of them will use this time to take a break from coaching, others will try to find local jobs and a few will move on elsewhere.
The team and coaches will come together one more time for the Fall Sports Banquet, but then the football program will become just another part of Pima history.
And the archives will include Pima football’s final season, which ended in the second-ever bowl game appearance in program history.
“Nobody ever took it as ‘well, nobody cares because we’re not going to be here next year,’” Monaco said. “The kids took a lot of pride in it. So, our season was amazing.”