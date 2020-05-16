Rounds, revenue continued to climb at 5 Tucson City Golf courses in April, numbers show

Golfers played more than 23,000 rounds on Tucson’s five city-run courses during a month when golf was the only game in town, after state and local leaders closed gyms, outdoor fitness equipment and public pools to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

April’s 23,404 rounds were a 15.8% increase from April 2019, when golfers played 20,199 rounds at Randolph North, Dell Urich, El Rio, Fred Enke and Silverbell golf courses, according to numbers provided to the Star. City courses brought in $809,397 last month, up 16.5% from the $694,418 they earned in April 2019.

The improvements came despite construction at El Rio, which has been limited to nine holes since April 6. City officials were quick to note that comparing months is tricky, since weather — including rain and frost — can impact both the rounds played and money earned. But this April’s weather was fairly comparable to last April’s, if a bit warmer. The final eight days of the month included temperatures of 90 degrees or hotter.

Tucson’s city courses boomed in March, with 24,551 rounds totaling $886,347 in revenue.