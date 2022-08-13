 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick
PECOS LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES: ROSWELL INVADERS 6, TUCSON SAGUAROS 3

Saguaros fall to Roswell in Game 1 of Pecos League finals, face elimination Sunday

  • Updated

Saguaros starter Frank Dickson IV, pictured in last weekend's playoff game against Bakersfield, struggled to contain the Roswell Invaders in Saturday's Game 1 of the Pecos League championship series.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

The Tucson Saguaros suffered their first loss of the playoffs on Saturday night, falling 6-3 to the Roswell Invaders in Game 1 of the Pecos League championship series at Kino Stadium.

Lose another, and their season is over.

The Saguaros must win Sunday's Game 2 of the best-of-three series and Monday's decider to capture their third consecutive Pecos League title. Saturday's loss marked Tucson's first loss after it swept the Bakersfield Train Robbers and San Rafael Pacifics in the first two rounds.

Roswell scored five runs in the fifth inning off Tucson starter Frank Dickson IV. Colton Adams doubled, Dillian Smith singled and advanced to third on an error by the Saguaros' catcher, and Matt Rodriguez and Jonathon Bigley both singled. Jack Matero was hit by a pitch, and Sam Russell, Juan Montes and Adams all singled.

People are also reading…

Dickson stayed in the game, however, lasting seven innings, allowing six runs on 13 hits. He struck out four and walked two.

Tucson's Brock Ephan went. 2 for 5 with a solo homer, and Chris Caffrey and Brandon Bradshaw both had RBIs.

Sunday's game will start at 7 p.m. at Kino Stadium.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Jedd Fisch reflects on Wildcats' scrimmage at Arizona Stadium

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News