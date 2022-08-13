Saguaros fall to Roswell in Game 1 of Pecos League finals, face elimination Sunday

The Tucson Saguaros suffered their first loss of the playoffs on Saturday night, falling 6-3 to the Roswell Invaders in Game 1 of the Pecos League championship series at Kino Stadium.

Lose another, and their season is over.

The Saguaros must win Sunday's Game 2 of the best-of-three series and Monday's decider to capture their third consecutive Pecos League title. Saturday's loss marked Tucson's first loss after it swept the Bakersfield Train Robbers and San Rafael Pacifics in the first two rounds.

Roswell scored five runs in the fifth inning off Tucson starter Frank Dickson IV. Colton Adams doubled, Dillian Smith singled and advanced to third on an error by the Saguaros' catcher, and Matt Rodriguez and Jonathon Bigley both singled. Jack Matero was hit by a pitch, and Sam Russell, Juan Montes and Adams all singled.

Dickson stayed in the game, however, lasting seven innings, allowing six runs on 13 hits. He struck out four and walked two.

Tucson's Brock Ephan went. 2 for 5 with a solo homer, and Chris Caffrey and Brandon Bradshaw both had RBIs.