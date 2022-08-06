Saguaros sweep Train Robbers out of Kino Stadium, advance in Pecos League playoffs

The Tucson Saguaros did away with a team of Train Robbers, beating visiting Bakersfield 13-4 and 6-4 in the first round of the Pecos League playoffs, held at Kino Stadium.

The club scored four runs in the fifth inning of Friday's Game 2 to secure a 6-4 win and the series sweep. Tucson's Steve Joyner, BJ Minarcin and Sadler Goodwin all had RBI hits in the inning. The Saguaros' bullpen allowed just one run over the final four innings to secure the victory.

The two-time defending Pecos League champions will head to Northern California for a best-of-three Pacific Conference finals against the top-seeded San Rafael Pacifics that starts Monday. Win that series, and Tucson will advance to the Pecos League finals, where they'll take on either the Trinidad Triggers or Roswell Invaders.

Few teams in the Pecos League are hotter than Tucson, whose logo features a saguaro with a bat slung over his shoulder and spines ready to prick the opponent. Following the Thursday-Friday sweep, the Saguaros are 36-8 so far this season … and a whopping 14-2 at home.

Star photographer Kelly Presnell followed the team during its playoff sweep. Here are his photos:

Photos: Tucson Saguaros open Pecos League playoffs with 13-4 win against Train Robbers