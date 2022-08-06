 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick
TUCSON SAGUAROS

Saguaros sweep Train Robbers out of Kino Stadium, advance in Pecos League playoffs

  • Updated

Bakersfield's Jamie Carey heads to the dugout as the Tucson Saguaros celebrate a come-from-behind 6-4 win to eliminate the Train Robbers from their best-of-three series.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

The Tucson Saguaros did away with a team of Train Robbers, beating visiting Bakersfield 13-4 and 6-4 in the first round of the Pecos League playoffs, held at Kino Stadium.

The club scored four runs in the fifth inning of Friday's Game 2 to secure a 6-4 win and the series sweep. Tucson's Steve Joyner, BJ Minarcin and Sadler Goodwin all had RBI hits in the inning. The Saguaros' bullpen allowed just one run over the final four innings to secure the victory.

The two-time defending Pecos League champions will head to Northern California for a best-of-three Pacific Conference finals against the top-seeded San Rafael Pacifics that starts Monday. Win that series, and Tucson will advance to the Pecos League finals, where they'll take on either the Trinidad Triggers or Roswell Invaders.

Few teams in the Pecos League are hotter than Tucson, whose logo features a saguaro with a bat slung over his shoulder and spines ready to prick the opponent. Following the Thursday-Friday sweep, the Saguaros are 36-8 so far this season … and a whopping 14-2 at home.

People are also reading…

Star photographer Kelly Presnell followed the team during its playoff sweep. Here are his photos:

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cricket in Afghanistan: T20 league resumes after Taliban takeover

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News