 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story editor's pick
TUCSON SAGUAROS

Saguaros thump San Rafael, can clinch Pecos League Pacific Division title tonight

Brock Ephan and the Tucson Saguaros are one win away from advancing to the Pecos League finals.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Brock Ephan went 4 for 5 with five RBIs, Tucson’s bullpen pitched four hitless innings, and the Saguaros inched closer to the Pecos League Pacific Division championship with a 10-2 win over the San Rafael Pacifics Monday night in California.

The teams will play Game 2 of their best-of-three series at 6 p.m. Tuesday in San Rafael. Should Tucson win, it will advance to the Pecos League finals with a chance to win its third consecutive league title. The Mountain Division championships between the Roswell Invaders and Trinidad Triggers begins Tuesday night.

The visiting Saguaros scored one run in the first inning and four in the second. Tyler Rumbaugh pitched five innings, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out since and watching one. John Kea, Jon Ostroff, Jesse Palafox and Brendon Rodriguez combined to pitch four hitless innings in relief.

In three playoff games — a two-game sweep of the Bakersfield Train Robbers and Monday night’s win over the Pacifics — Tucson is outscoring its opponents, 27-10.

People are also reading…

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams announces she's retiring from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News