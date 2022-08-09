Saguaros thump San Rafael, can clinch Pecos League Pacific Division title tonight

Brock Ephan went 4 for 5 with five RBIs, Tucson’s bullpen pitched four hitless innings, and the Saguaros inched closer to the Pecos League Pacific Division championship with a 10-2 win over the San Rafael Pacifics Monday night in California.

The teams will play Game 2 of their best-of-three series at 6 p.m. Tuesday in San Rafael. Should Tucson win, it will advance to the Pecos League finals with a chance to win its third consecutive league title. The Mountain Division championships between the Roswell Invaders and Trinidad Triggers begins Tuesday night.

The visiting Saguaros scored one run in the first inning and four in the second. Tyler Rumbaugh pitched five innings, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out since and watching one. John Kea, Jon Ostroff, Jesse Palafox and Brendon Rodriguez combined to pitch four hitless innings in relief.

In three playoff games — a two-game sweep of the Bakersfield Train Robbers and Monday night’s win over the Pacifics — Tucson is outscoring its opponents, 27-10.

Photos: Tucson Saguaros open Pecos League playoffs with 13-4 win against Train Robbers Tucson Saguaros vs Bakersfield Train Robbers Tucson Saguaros vs Bakersfield Train Robbers Tucson Saguaros vs Bakersfield Train Robbers Tucson Saguaros vs Bakersfield Train Robbers Tucson Saguaros vs Bakersfield Train Robbers Tucson Saguaros vs Bakersfield Train Robbers Tucson Saguaros vs Bakersfield Train Robbers Tucson Saguaros vs Bakersfield Train Robbers Tucson Saguaros vs Bakersfield Train Robbers Tucson Saguaros vs Bakersfield Train Robbers Tucson Saguaros vs Bakersfield Train Robbers Tucson Saguaros vs Bakersfield Train Robbers

Photos: Tucson Saguaros sweep Bakersfield with a 6-4 win in Game 2 of the Pecos League playoffs Tucson Saguaros vs Bakersfield Train Robbers Tucson Saguaros vs Bakersfield Train Robbers Tucson Saguaros vs Bakersfield Train Robbers Tucson Saguaros vs Bakersfield Train Robbers Tucson Saguaros vs Bakersfield Train Robbers Tucson Saguaros vs Bakersfield Train Robbers Tucson Saguaros vs Bakersfield Train Robbers Tucson Saguaros vs Bakersfield Train Robbers Tucson Saguaros vs Bakersfield Train Robbers Tucson Saguaros vs Bakersfield Train Robbers Tucson Saguaros vs Bakersfield Train Robbers Tucson Saguaros vs Bakersfield Train Robbers Tucson Saguaros vs Bakersfield Train Robbers