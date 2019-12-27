Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s Brown at Duke 9:30 a.m. ESPN2

Central Michigan at Purdue 10 a.m. BTN

American at Georgetown 10 a.m. FS1

Long Beach State at Florida 10 a.m. SEC

Wisconsin at Tennessee 11:30 a.m. Ch 13

New Orleans at Memphis 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

Central Arkansas at Marquette Noon FS1

Texas Southern at Arizona State 1 p.m. Pac-12A

Louisville at Kentucky 1:45 p.m. Ch 13

FIU at Minnesota 2 p.m. BTN

Louisiana-Monroe at Butler 2 p.m. FS1

Cal State Fullerton at UCLA 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Basketball, women’s Michigan State at Indiana 4 p.m. BTN

Midland at Creighton 4 p.m. FS1

Michigan at Maryland 6 p.m. BTN

NBA Suns at Kings 7 p.m. FSAZ

NCAA football Camping World Bowl: Iowa St. vs. Notre Dame 10 a.m. Ch 9

Cotton Bowl: Memphis vs. Penn State 10 a.m. ESPN

Peach Bowl: LSU vs. Oklahoma 2 p.m. ESPN

Fiesta Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State 6 p.m. ESPN

NHL Rangers at Maple Leafs 5 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men’s EPL: AFC Bournemouth at Brighton 5:25 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Everton at Newcastle United 7:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Tottenham at Norwich City 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

EPL: Manchester United at Burnley 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

RADIO SATURDAY

Golf The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

Hockey Colorado at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM

NCAA football Cotton Bowl: Memphis vs. Penn State 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

Peach Bowl: LSU vs. Oklahoma 2 p.m. 1490-AM*

Clemson vs. Ohio State 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

