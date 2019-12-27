Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Basketball, men’s Brown at Duke 9:30 a.m. ESPN2
Central Michigan at Purdue 10 a.m. BTN
American at Georgetown 10 a.m. FS1
Long Beach State at Florida 10 a.m. SEC
Wisconsin at Tennessee 11:30 a.m. Ch 13
New Orleans at Memphis 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
Central Arkansas at Marquette Noon FS1
Texas Southern at Arizona State 1 p.m. Pac-12A
Louisville at Kentucky 1:45 p.m. Ch 13
FIU at Minnesota 2 p.m. BTN
Louisiana-Monroe at Butler 2 p.m. FS1
Cal State Fullerton at UCLA 3 p.m. Pac-12N
Basketball, women’s Michigan State at Indiana 4 p.m. BTN
Midland at Creighton 4 p.m. FS1
Michigan at Maryland 6 p.m. BTN
NBA Suns at Kings 7 p.m. FSAZ
NCAA football Camping World Bowl: Iowa St. vs. Notre Dame 10 a.m. Ch 9
Cotton Bowl: Memphis vs. Penn State 10 a.m. ESPN
Peach Bowl: LSU vs. Oklahoma 2 p.m. ESPN
Fiesta Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State 6 p.m. ESPN
NHL Rangers at Maple Leafs 5 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men’s EPL: AFC Bournemouth at Brighton 5:25 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Everton at Newcastle United 7:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Tottenham at Norwich City 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
EPL: Manchester United at Burnley 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
RADIO SATURDAY
Golf The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*
Hockey Colorado at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM
NCAA football Cotton Bowl: Memphis vs. Penn State 10 a.m. 1490-AM*
Peach Bowl: LSU vs. Oklahoma 2 p.m. 1490-AM*
Clemson vs. Ohio State 6 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish); NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)