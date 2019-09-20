TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Monster Energy race 4:30 p.m. NBCS

Golf European Tour, third round 4:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Golf

MLB Cardinals at Cubs or Blue Jays at Yankees 11 a.m. MLB

Mets at Reds 2 p.m. MLB

Phillies at Indians 4 p.m. FS1

D-backs at Padres 5:30 p.m. FSAZ

Rockies at Dodgers or Rangers at A’s (JIP) 7 p.m. MLB

NCAA football Michigan State at Northwestern 9 a.m. Ch 9

Michigan at Wisconsin 9 a.m. Ch 11

Boston College at Rutgers 9 a.m. BTN

Morgan State at Army 9 a.m. CBSS

Tennessee at Florida 9 a.m. ESPN

Southern Miss at Alabama 9 a.m. ESPN2

California at Mississippi 9 a.m. ESPNU

Louisiana-Monroe at Iowa State 9 a.m. FS1

Elon at Wake Forest 9 a.m. FSAZ

LSU at Vanderbilt 9 a.m. SEC

Washington at BYU 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Auburn at Texas A&M 12:30 p.m. Ch 13

Miami (Ohio) at Ohio State 12:30 p.m. BTN

Wyoming at Tulsa 12:30 p.m. CBSS

Louisville at Florida State 12:30 p.m. ESPN

UCF at Pittsburgh 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

Temple at Buffalo 12:30 p.m. ESPNU

SMU at TCU 12:30 p.m. FS1

Appalachian State at North Carolina 12:30 p.m. FSAZ

Kentucky at Mississippi State 1 p.m. SEC

Baylor at Rice 4 p.m. CBSS

Oregon at Stanford 4 p.m. ESPN

Old Dominion at Virginia 4 p.m. ESPN2

Ball State at NC State 4 p.m. ESPNU

Oklahoma State at Texas 4:30 p.m. Ch 9

San Jose State at Arkansas 4:30 p.m. SEC

Notre Dame at Georgia 5 p.m. Ch 13

Nebraska at Illinois 5 p.m. BTN

Colorado at Arizona State 7 p.m. Pac-12A

Toledo at Colorado State 7:15 p.m. ESPN2

Utah State at San Diego State 7:30 p.m. CBSS

UCLA at Washington State 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men’s EPL: Tottenham at Leicester City 4:25 a.m. NBCS

Bund. Cologne at Bayern Munich 6:30 a.m. FS1

Bund.: Union Berlin at Leverkusen 6:30 a.m. FS2

EPL: Manchester City vs. Watford 6:55 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Leipzig at Werder Bremen 9:20 a.m. FS2

EPL: Brighton at Newcastle United 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

Liga MX: Puebla at Monterrey 2:55 p.m. FS2

Volleyball, women’s BYU at Stanford Noon Pac-12N

RADIO SATURDAY

Golf The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

NCAA football Michigan at Wisconsin 9 a.m. 1490-AM*

NAU at Illinois State 4:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) joined in progress

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

