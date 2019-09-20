TV SATURDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Monster Energy race 4:30 p.m. NBCS
Golf European Tour, third round 4:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Golf
MLB Cardinals at Cubs or Blue Jays at Yankees 11 a.m. MLB
Mets at Reds 2 p.m. MLB
Phillies at Indians 4 p.m. FS1
D-backs at Padres 5:30 p.m. FSAZ
Rockies at Dodgers or Rangers at A’s (JIP) 7 p.m. MLB
NCAA football Michigan State at Northwestern 9 a.m. Ch 9
Michigan at Wisconsin 9 a.m. Ch 11
Boston College at Rutgers 9 a.m. BTN
Morgan State at Army 9 a.m. CBSS
Tennessee at Florida 9 a.m. ESPN
Southern Miss at Alabama 9 a.m. ESPN2
California at Mississippi 9 a.m. ESPNU
Louisiana-Monroe at Iowa State 9 a.m. FS1
Elon at Wake Forest 9 a.m. FSAZ
LSU at Vanderbilt 9 a.m. SEC
Washington at BYU 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
Auburn at Texas A&M 12:30 p.m. Ch 13
Miami (Ohio) at Ohio State 12:30 p.m. BTN
Wyoming at Tulsa 12:30 p.m. CBSS
Louisville at Florida State 12:30 p.m. ESPN
UCF at Pittsburgh 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
Temple at Buffalo 12:30 p.m. ESPNU
SMU at TCU 12:30 p.m. FS1
Appalachian State at North Carolina 12:30 p.m. FSAZ
Kentucky at Mississippi State 1 p.m. SEC
Baylor at Rice 4 p.m. CBSS
Oregon at Stanford 4 p.m. ESPN
Old Dominion at Virginia 4 p.m. ESPN2
Ball State at NC State 4 p.m. ESPNU
Oklahoma State at Texas 4:30 p.m. Ch 9
San Jose State at Arkansas 4:30 p.m. SEC
Notre Dame at Georgia 5 p.m. Ch 13
Nebraska at Illinois 5 p.m. BTN
Colorado at Arizona State 7 p.m. Pac-12A
Toledo at Colorado State 7:15 p.m. ESPN2
Utah State at San Diego State 7:30 p.m. CBSS
UCLA at Washington State 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, men’s EPL: Tottenham at Leicester City 4:25 a.m. NBCS
Bund. Cologne at Bayern Munich 6:30 a.m. FS1
Bund.: Union Berlin at Leverkusen 6:30 a.m. FS2
EPL: Manchester City vs. Watford 6:55 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Leipzig at Werder Bremen 9:20 a.m. FS2
EPL: Brighton at Newcastle United 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
Liga MX: Puebla at Monterrey 2:55 p.m. FS2
Volleyball, women’s BYU at Stanford Noon Pac-12N
RADIO SATURDAY
Golf The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*
NCAA football Michigan at Wisconsin 9 a.m. 1490-AM*
NAU at Illinois State 4:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Legend: (JIP) joined in progress
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)