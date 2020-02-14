Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing

NASCAR Xfinity race 12:30 p.m. FS1

Basketball, men’s

Purdue at Ohio State 10 a.m. Ch 11

Northwestern at Penn State 10 a.m. BTN

St. Joseph’s at Rhode Island 10 a.m. CBSS

Oklahoma at Kansas 10 a.m. ESPN

Syracuse at Florida State 10 a.m. ESPN2

Tulsa at South Florida 10 a.m. ESPNU

Dayton at UMass 10:30 a.m. NBCS

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State 11 a.m. Ch 13

Mississippi State at Arkansas 11 a.m. SEC

Bradley at Southern Illinois Noon CBSS

Mississippi at Kentucky Noon ESPN

Texas at Iowa State Noon ESPN2

Old Dominion at North Texas Noon ESPNU

Wake Forest at Miami Noon FSAZ

Wisconsin at Nebraska 12:15 p.m. BTN

Georgetown at Butler 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

La Salle at Saint Louis 12:30 p.m. NBCS

Georgia at Texas A&M 1:30 p.m. SEC

VCU at Richmond 2 p.m. CBSS

Notre Dame at Duke 2 p.m. ESPN

LSU at Alabama 2 p.m. ESPN2

Illinois at Rutgers 2:30 p.m. BTN

George Washington at George Mason 2:30 p.m. NBCS

UNLV at New Mexico 4 p.m. CBSS

Maryland at Michigan State 4 p.m. ESPN

Auburn at Missouri 4 p.m. ESPN2

Houston at SMU 4 p.m. ESPNU

Utah Valley at New Mexico State 4 p.m. FSAZ

Tennessee at South Carolina 4 p.m. SEC

DePaul at Creighton 5:30 p.m. FS1

Seton Hall at Providence 6 p.m. CBSS

Virginia at North Carolina 6 p.m. ESPN

Northern Iowa at Loyola-Chicago 6 p.m. ESPN2

Washington State at USC 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Vanderbilt at Florida 6 p.m. SEC

BYU at San Diego 8 p.m. CBSS

Gonzaga at Pepperdine 8 p.m. ESPN

Washington at UCLA 8 p.m. ESPN2

Utah State at Fresno State 8 p.m. ESPNU

Colorado at Oregon State 8 p.m. FS1

Arizona at Stanford 8:30 p.m. Pac-12A

UC Irvine at Hawaii 10 p.m. ESPN2

Football

XFL: New York at DC noon Ch 9

XFL: Tampa Bay at Seattle 3 p.m. Ch 11

Golf

PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 13

Champions Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 7 p.m. Golf

Gymnastics

UCLA at Arizona State 3 p.m. Pac-12A

NBA

All-Star Saturday Night 6 p.m. TNT

NHL

Red Wings at Bruins 11 a.m. NHL

Flyers at Lightning 2 p.m. NHL

Kings vs. Avalanche 6 p.m. Ch 4

Capitals at Coyotes 8 p.m. FSAZ

Soccer, men’s

EPL: Burnley at Southampton 5:25 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Werder Bremen at RB Leipzig 7:20 a.m. FS2

Bund.: Gladbach at Fortuna Dusseldorf 10:20 a.m. FS2

EPL: Liverpool at Norwich City 10:30 a.m. NBCS

Liga MX: Juarez at Monterrey 6 p.m. FS2

Softball

UCLA vs. Georgia 2 p.m. ESPNU

Washington vs. South Carolina 6 p.m. ESPNU

Track and field

U.S. Indoor Championships 2 p.m. Ch 4

RADIO SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s

Oklahoma at Kansas 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

Arizona at Stanford 8:30 p.m. 1290-AM

Arizona at Stanford 8:30 p.m. 107.5-FM

Golf

The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

Hockey

Tucson at Stockton 7 p.m. 1450-AM

NBA

All-Star Saturday Night 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

