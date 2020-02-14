Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Auto racing
NASCAR Xfinity race 12:30 p.m. FS1
Basketball, men’s
Purdue at Ohio State 10 a.m. Ch 11
Northwestern at Penn State 10 a.m. BTN
St. Joseph’s at Rhode Island 10 a.m. CBSS
Oklahoma at Kansas 10 a.m. ESPN
Syracuse at Florida State 10 a.m. ESPN2
Tulsa at South Florida 10 a.m. ESPNU
Dayton at UMass 10:30 a.m. NBCS
Texas Tech at Oklahoma State 11 a.m. Ch 13
Mississippi State at Arkansas 11 a.m. SEC
Bradley at Southern Illinois Noon CBSS
Mississippi at Kentucky Noon ESPN
Texas at Iowa State Noon ESPN2
Old Dominion at North Texas Noon ESPNU
Wake Forest at Miami Noon FSAZ
Wisconsin at Nebraska 12:15 p.m. BTN
Georgetown at Butler 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
La Salle at Saint Louis 12:30 p.m. NBCS
Georgia at Texas A&M 1:30 p.m. SEC
VCU at Richmond 2 p.m. CBSS
Notre Dame at Duke 2 p.m. ESPN
LSU at Alabama 2 p.m. ESPN2
Illinois at Rutgers 2:30 p.m. BTN
George Washington at George Mason 2:30 p.m. NBCS
UNLV at New Mexico 4 p.m. CBSS
Maryland at Michigan State 4 p.m. ESPN
Auburn at Missouri 4 p.m. ESPN2
Houston at SMU 4 p.m. ESPNU
Utah Valley at New Mexico State 4 p.m. FSAZ
Tennessee at South Carolina 4 p.m. SEC
DePaul at Creighton 5:30 p.m. FS1
Seton Hall at Providence 6 p.m. CBSS
Virginia at North Carolina 6 p.m. ESPN
Northern Iowa at Loyola-Chicago 6 p.m. ESPN2
Washington State at USC 6 p.m. Pac-12N
Vanderbilt at Florida 6 p.m. SEC
BYU at San Diego 8 p.m. CBSS
Gonzaga at Pepperdine 8 p.m. ESPN
Washington at UCLA 8 p.m. ESPN2
Utah State at Fresno State 8 p.m. ESPNU
Colorado at Oregon State 8 p.m. FS1
Arizona at Stanford 8:30 p.m. Pac-12A
UC Irvine at Hawaii 10 p.m. ESPN2
Football
XFL: New York at DC noon Ch 9
XFL: Tampa Bay at Seattle 3 p.m. Ch 11
Golf
PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 13
Champions Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 7 p.m. Golf
Gymnastics
UCLA at Arizona State 3 p.m. Pac-12A
NBA
All-Star Saturday Night 6 p.m. TNT
NHL
Red Wings at Bruins 11 a.m. NHL
Flyers at Lightning 2 p.m. NHL
Kings vs. Avalanche 6 p.m. Ch 4
Capitals at Coyotes 8 p.m. FSAZ
Soccer, men’s
EPL: Burnley at Southampton 5:25 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Werder Bremen at RB Leipzig 7:20 a.m. FS2
Bund.: Gladbach at Fortuna Dusseldorf 10:20 a.m. FS2
EPL: Liverpool at Norwich City 10:30 a.m. NBCS
Liga MX: Juarez at Monterrey 6 p.m. FS2
Softball
UCLA vs. Georgia 2 p.m. ESPNU
Washington vs. South Carolina 6 p.m. ESPNU
Track and field
U.S. Indoor Championships 2 p.m. Ch 4
RADIO SATURDAY
Basketball, men’s
Oklahoma at Kansas 10 a.m. 1490-AM*
Arizona at Stanford 8:30 p.m. 1290-AM
Arizona at Stanford 8:30 p.m. 107.5-FM
Golf
The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*
Hockey
Tucson at Stockton 7 p.m. 1450-AM
NBA
All-Star Saturday Night 6 p.m. 1490-AM*
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)