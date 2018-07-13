TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Monster Energy race 4:30 p.m. NBCS

Cycling Tour de France, Stage 8 4:30 a.m. Ch 4

Golf European Tour, third round 7 a.m. Golf

European Tour, third round 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13

Celebrity Championship Noon Ch 4

LPGA Tour, third round Noon Golf

Champions Tour, third round 1 p.m. FS1

Champions Tour, third round 2 p.m. Golf

MLB Blue Jays at Red Sox or Brewers at Pirates 10 a.m. MLB

D-backs at Braves 1 p.m. FSAZ

Nationals at Mets or Tigers at Astros 1 p.m. MLB

Angels at Dodgers 4 p.m. Ch 11

Cubs at Padres 7 p.m. FSAZ Plus

Cubs at Padres or Athletics at Giants 7 p.m. MLB

NBA Summer League: Cavs vs. Rockets 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

Summer League: Raptors vs. Hornets 3 p.m. NBA

Summer League: Heat vs. Celtics 3:30 p.m. ESPN2

Summer League: 76ers vs. Bucks 5:30 p.m. ESPN2

Summer League: Grizzlies vs. Jazz 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

Soccer World Cup third place: Belgium vs. England 7 a.m. Ch 11

Tennis Wimbledon, men’s semifinal, women’s final 5 a.m. ESPN

Wimbledon, women’s final (T) Noon Ch 9

Track and field IAAF World Cup, Day 1 11 a.m. NBCS

RADIO SATURDAY

MLB D-backs at Braves 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

Yankees at Indians 4:15 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) FSAZ Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)

