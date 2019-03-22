TV SATURDAY
Baseball LSU at Georgia 10 a.m. SEC
Mississippi at Missouri 5 p.m. SEC
Texas at TCU 5:30 p.m. ESPNU
Basketball, men’s NIT: Arkansas at Indiana 9 a.m. ESPN
NCAA: LSU vs. Maryland 9:10 a.m. Ch 13
NIT: Lipscomb at UNC Greensboro 11 a.m. ESPN
NCAA: Kentucky vs. Wofford 11:40 a.m. Ch 13
NCAA: Michigan vs. Florida 2:15 p.m. Ch 13
NCAA: Florida State vs. Murray State 3:10 p.m. TNT
NCAA: Gonzaga vs. Baylor 4:10 p.m. TBS
NCAA: Michigan State vs. Minnesota 4:45 p.m. Ch 13
NCAA: Villanova vs. Purdue 5:40 p.m. TNT
NCAA: Kansas vs. Auburn 6:40 p.m. TNT
Basketball, women’s NCAA: Whip-around coverage 8 a.m. ESPN2
NCAA: Whip-around coverage 10:30 a.m. ESPN2
NCAA: Whip-around coverage Noon ESPN2
NCAA: Whip-around coverage 3 p.m. ESPN2
Football AAF: Orlando at Atlanta 11 a.m. TNT
Salt Lake at San Antonio 5 p.m. NFL
Golf PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 4
LPGA Tour, third round 3 pm. Golf
Gymnastics Pac-12 Championships Noon Pac-12N
Pac-12 Championships 5 p.m. Pac-12N
NBA Suns at Kings 7 p.m. FSAZ
NHL Coyotes at Devils 10 a.m. FSAZ
Islanders at Flyers 10 a.m. NHL
Rangers at Maple Leafs 4 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men’s Norway vs. Spain 12:30 p.m. ESPNEWS
Softball Washington at Oregon 1 p.m. ESPN
Utah at Arizona State 2:30 p.m. Pac-12A
North Dakota at New Mexico State 3 p.m. FSAZ
Arkansas at Tennessee 3 p.m. SEC
Swimming, women’s NCAA Championships 3 p.m. ESPNU
Wrestling NCAA Championships 4 p.m. ESPN
RADIO SATURDAY
Basketball, men’s NCAA Tournament All day 1490-AM*
Hockey San Jose at Tucson 7:05 p.m. 1450-AM
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) FSAZ Plus is Fox Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)