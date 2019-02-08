TV SATURDAY
Football AAF: San Diego at San Antonio 6:30 p.m. Ch 13
Basketball, men’s Wisconsin at Michigan 10 a.m. Ch 11
Providence at St. John’s 10 a.m. CBSS
Oklahoma State at Kansas 10 a.m. ESPN
Virginia Tech at Clemson 10 a.m. ESPN2
Temple at Tulsa 10 a.m. ESPNU
Butler at Georgetown 10 a.m. FSAZ
Kentucky at Mississippi State 11 a.m. Ch 13
Mississippi at Georgia 11 a.m. SEC
VCU at St. Bonaventure Noon CBSS
Minnesota at Michigan State Noon ESPN
Auburn at LSU Noon ESPN2
TCU at Iowa State Noon ESPNU
Villanova at Marquette 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Arkansas at South Carolina 1:30 p.m. SEC
Rutgers at Illinois 2 p.m. BTN
Dayton at Rhode Island 2 p.m. CBSS
Florida at Tennessee 2 p.m. ESPN
Louisville at Florida State 2 p.m. ESPN2
Texas Tech at Oklahoma 2 p.m. ESPNU
Utah at UCLA 3 p.m. Ch 11
California at Oregon State 3:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Minnesota at Penn State 4 p.m. BTN
New Mexico at Nevada 4 p.m. CBSS
Duke at Virginia 4 p.m. ESPN
Kansas State at Baylor 4 p.m. ESPN2
Texas A&M at Missouri 4 p.m. SEC
Washington State at Arizona 5:30 p.m. Pac-12A
Creighton at Seton Hall 6 p.m. CBSS
Texas at West Virginia 6 p.m. ESPN2
Tulane at Wichita State 6 p.m. ESPNU
DePaul at Xavier 6 p.m. FS1
Nebraska at Purdue 6:30 p.m. BTN
Alabama at Vanderbilt 6:30 p.m. SEC
Washington at Arizona State 8 p.m. ESPN
Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga 8 p.m. ESPN2
Colorado at USC 8 p.m. ESPNU
UC-Davis at UC-Santa Barbara 10 p.m. ESPNU
Golf PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 13
Champions Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf
European Tour, final round 6 p.m. Golf
NBA Thunder at Rockets 6:30 p.m. Ch 9
NHL Stars at Coyotes 2 p.m. FSAZ
Soccer EPL: Fulham vs. Manchester United 5:25 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Dortmund 7:20 a.m. FS2
EPL: Liverpool vs. AFC Bournemouth 7:55 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Schalke vs. Bayern Munich 10:20 a.m. FS2
EPL: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Burnley 10:25 a.m. NBCS
Liga MX: BUAP vs. Monterrey 4 p.m. FS2
Softball Oregon State vs. Seattle 9:30 a.m. Pac-12A
Cal State Northridge vs. Utah Noon Pac-12A
Kansas at Arizona State 2:30 p.m. Pac-12A
Weber State at Arizona State 7:30 p.m. Pac-12A
RADIO SATURDAY
Basketball, men’s Butler at Georgetown 10 a.m. 1490-AM*
Duke at Virginia 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
Washington State at Arizona 5:30 p.m. 1290-AM
Washington State at Arizona 5:30 p.m. 107.5-FM
Basketball, women’s Arizona at Washington State 1 p.m. 1400-AM
Hockey Tucson at Rockford 5 p.m. 1450-AM
NBA Thunder at Rockets 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)