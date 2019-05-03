TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race 10:30 a.m. FS1

Beach volleyball NCAA Tournament 11 a.m. ESPN2

Football IFL: San Diego at Tucson 6 p.m. CW/58

Golf PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13

Champions Tour, second round Noon Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 3 p.m. Golf

European Tour, final round 9:30 a.m. Golf

Horse racing The Kentucky Derby 11:30 a.m. Ch 4

MLB Twins at Yankees 10 a.m. MLB

Cardinals at Cubs 1 p.m. FS1

Athletics at Pirates 4 p.m. FS1

D-backs at Rockies 5 p.m. FSAZ

Dodgers at Padres or D-backs at Rockies (JIP) 7 p.m. MLB

NBA Playoffs Warriors at Rockets, Game 3 5:30 p.m. Ch 9

NCAA baseball Missouri at Tennessee 9 a.m. SEC

Pittsburgh at Florida State 10 a.m. FSAZ

Ohio State at Minnesota Noon BTN

Mississippi State at Texas A&M Noon SEC

UCLA at Arizona State 3 p.m. Pac-12A

Alabama at Auburn 5 p.m. SEC

NHL Playoffs Blue Jackets at Bruins, Game 5 4:15 p.m. Ch 4

Avalanche at Sharks, Game 5 7 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s Bund.: Hannover vs. Bayern Munich 6:30 a.m. FS2

Bund.: Borussia Dortmund vs. Werder Bremen 9:30 a.m. FS2

EPL: Crystal Palace vs. Cardiff City 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

MLS: NY Red Bulls vs. LA Galaxy 11 a.m. ESPN

EPL: Newcastle vs. Liverpool 11:45 a.m. NBCS

Liga MX: Tijuana vs. Puebla 7 p.m. FS1

Softball Oregon at Utah 11 a.m. Pac-12N

Washington at Arizona 1 p.m. Pac-12A

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma 5 p.m. ESPN

RADIO SATURDAY

MLB Cardinals at Cubs 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

D-backs at Rockies 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) joined in progress

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) CW/Ch 58 (Ch 8 on Cox and Comcast) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

