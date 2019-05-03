TV SATURDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race 10:30 a.m. FS1
Beach volleyball NCAA Tournament 11 a.m. ESPN2
Football IFL: San Diego at Tucson 6 p.m. CW/58
Golf PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13
Champions Tour, second round Noon Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 3 p.m. Golf
European Tour, final round 9:30 a.m. Golf
Horse racing The Kentucky Derby 11:30 a.m. Ch 4
MLB Twins at Yankees 10 a.m. MLB
Cardinals at Cubs 1 p.m. FS1
Athletics at Pirates 4 p.m. FS1
D-backs at Rockies 5 p.m. FSAZ
Dodgers at Padres or D-backs at Rockies (JIP) 7 p.m. MLB
NBA Playoffs Warriors at Rockets, Game 3 5:30 p.m. Ch 9
NCAA baseball Missouri at Tennessee 9 a.m. SEC
Pittsburgh at Florida State 10 a.m. FSAZ
Ohio State at Minnesota Noon BTN
Mississippi State at Texas A&M Noon SEC
UCLA at Arizona State 3 p.m. Pac-12A
Alabama at Auburn 5 p.m. SEC
NHL Playoffs Blue Jackets at Bruins, Game 5 4:15 p.m. Ch 4
Avalanche at Sharks, Game 5 7 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, men’s Bund.: Hannover vs. Bayern Munich 6:30 a.m. FS2
Bund.: Borussia Dortmund vs. Werder Bremen 9:30 a.m. FS2
EPL: Crystal Palace vs. Cardiff City 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
MLS: NY Red Bulls vs. LA Galaxy 11 a.m. ESPN
EPL: Newcastle vs. Liverpool 11:45 a.m. NBCS
Liga MX: Tijuana vs. Puebla 7 p.m. FS1
Softball Oregon at Utah 11 a.m. Pac-12N
Washington at Arizona 1 p.m. Pac-12A
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma 5 p.m. ESPN
RADIO SATURDAY
MLB Cardinals at Cubs 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
D-backs at Rockies 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Legend: (JIP) joined in progress
