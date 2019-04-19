TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Golf PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13

Champions Tour, second round Noon Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 4 p.m. Golf

Gymnastics, women’s NCAA Championship 4 p.m. ESPNU

MLB Royals at Yankees or White Sox at Tigers 10 a.m. MLB

D-backs at Cubs 11 a.m. FSAZ

Giants at Pirates 1 p.m. FS1

Dodgers at Brewers 4 p.m. FS1

Mariners at Angels or Reds at Padres 7 p.m. MLB

NBA Playoffs 76ers at Nets, Game 4 Noon TNT

Nuggets at Spurs, Game 4 2:30 p.m. TNT

Bucks at Pistons, Game 3 5 p.m. ESPN

Rockets at Jazz, Game 3 7:30 p.m. ESPN

NCAA baseball Nebraska at Iowa Noon BTN

Florida at LSU Noon ESPN2

Texas at Oklahoma State 1 p.m. ESPNU

Texas A&M at South Carolina 1 p.m. SEC

Vanderbilt at Alabama 6 p.m. SEC

Arizona at Oregon State 7 p.m. ESPNU

NCAA football UCLA Spring Game 11 a.m. Pac-12N

Georgia Spring Game 11 a.m. SEC

Oregon State Spring Game Noon Pac-12N

Washington State Spring Game 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Oregon Spring Game 2 p.m. Pac-12N

NHL Playoffs Stars at Predators, Game 5 Noon Ch 4

Jets at Blues, Game 6 4 p.m. NBCS

Hurricanes at Capitals, Game 5 5 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men’s EPL: Manchester City vs. Tottenham 4:25 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Bayern Munich vs. Werder Bremen 6:30 a.m. FS1

Bund.: Stuttgart vs. Augsburg 6:30 a.m. FS2

EPL: Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace 6:55 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Gladbach vs. Leipzig 9:30 a.m. FS1

EPL: Southampton vs. Newcastle United 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

Bund.: Hoffenheim vs. Schalke 11:20 a.m. FS2

MLS: Atlanta United vs. FC Dallas 1 p.m. ESPN

Softball Ohio State at Michigan State 8 a.m. BTN

Tennessee at Georgia 9 a.m. SEC

Alabama at Florida 11 a.m. ESPN

Auburn at Kentucky 4 p.m. SEC

RADIO SATURDAY

MLB D-backs at Cubs 11 a.m. 1490-AM*

NBA Playoffs Nuggets at Spurs, Game 4 2:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

