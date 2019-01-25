TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s Illinois at Maryland 10 a.m. BTN

Colgate at Loyola (Md.) 10 a.m. CBSS

Iowa State at Mississippi 10 a.m. ESPN

Florida at TCU 10 a.m. ESPN2

Alabama at Baylor 10 a.m. ESPNU

Ohio State at Nebraska 10 a.m. FS1

Virginia at Notre Dame 11 a.m. Ch 13

Davidson at Saint Louis Noon CBSS

Kansas State at Texas A&M Noon ESPN

Texas at Georgia Noon ESPN2

South Carolina at Oklahoma State Noon ESPNU

Marquette at Xavier Noon ESPNU

Northwestern at Wisconsin 12:15 p.m. BTN

Utah State at New Mexico 2 p.m. CBSS

West Virginia at Tennessee 2 p.m. ESPN

Vanderbilt at Oklahoma 2 p.m. ESPN2

South Florida at East Carolina 2 p.m. ESPNU

Boston College at Wake Forest 2 p.m. FSAZ

Washington at Oregon State 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Rutgers at Penn State 2:30 p.m. BTN

Wichita State at Connecticut 4 p.m. CBSS

Kansas at Kentucky 4 p.m. ESPN

Arkansas at Texas Tech 4 p.m. ESPN2

Tulane at SMU 4 p.m. ESPNU

LSU at Missouri 4 p.m. SEC

UNLV at San Diego State 6 p.m. CBSS

Syracuse at Virginia Tech 6 p.m. ESPN

Arizona State at USC 6 p.m. ESPN2

Utah at California 6 p.m. ESPNU

Colorado at Stanford 6 p.m. FS1

Auburn at Mississippi State 6:30 p.m. SEC

Arizona at UCLA 8 p.m. ESPN2

Golf PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 13

European Tour, third round 1:30 a.m. (Sun.) Golf

NBA Warriors at Celtics 6:30 p.m. Ch 9

NCAA football Senior Bowl 12:30 p.m. NFL

NHL All-Star Game 6 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer Bund.: B. Dortmund vs. Hannover 96 7:30 a.m. FS1

Bund.: Augsburg vs. Gladbach 7:30 a.m. FS2

Bund.: Frankfurt vs. Werder Bremen 10:20 a.m. FS2

Liga MX: Club America vs. Monterrey 4 p.m. FS2

Tennis Australian Open, men’s final 1:30 a.m. (Sun.) ESPN

RADIO SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s Kansas at Kentucky 3:45 p.m. 1490-AM*

Arizona at UCLA 8 p.m. 1290-AM

Arizona at UCLA 8 p.m. 107.5-FM

NBA Warriors at Celtics 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Hockey Bakersfield at Tucson 3 p.m. 1450-AM

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles