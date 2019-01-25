TV SATURDAY
Basketball, men’s Illinois at Maryland 10 a.m. BTN
Colgate at Loyola (Md.) 10 a.m. CBSS
Iowa State at Mississippi 10 a.m. ESPN
Florida at TCU 10 a.m. ESPN2
Alabama at Baylor 10 a.m. ESPNU
Ohio State at Nebraska 10 a.m. FS1
Virginia at Notre Dame 11 a.m. Ch 13
Davidson at Saint Louis Noon CBSS
Kansas State at Texas A&M Noon ESPN
Texas at Georgia Noon ESPN2
South Carolina at Oklahoma State Noon ESPNU
Marquette at Xavier Noon ESPNU
Northwestern at Wisconsin 12:15 p.m. BTN
Utah State at New Mexico 2 p.m. CBSS
West Virginia at Tennessee 2 p.m. ESPN
Vanderbilt at Oklahoma 2 p.m. ESPN2
South Florida at East Carolina 2 p.m. ESPNU
Boston College at Wake Forest 2 p.m. FSAZ
Washington at Oregon State 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Rutgers at Penn State 2:30 p.m. BTN
Wichita State at Connecticut 4 p.m. CBSS
Kansas at Kentucky 4 p.m. ESPN
Arkansas at Texas Tech 4 p.m. ESPN2
Tulane at SMU 4 p.m. ESPNU
LSU at Missouri 4 p.m. SEC
UNLV at San Diego State 6 p.m. CBSS
Syracuse at Virginia Tech 6 p.m. ESPN
Arizona State at USC 6 p.m. ESPN2
Utah at California 6 p.m. ESPNU
Colorado at Stanford 6 p.m. FS1
Auburn at Mississippi State 6:30 p.m. SEC
Arizona at UCLA 8 p.m. ESPN2
Golf PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 13
European Tour, third round 1:30 a.m. (Sun.) Golf
NBA Warriors at Celtics 6:30 p.m. Ch 9
NCAA football Senior Bowl 12:30 p.m. NFL
NHL All-Star Game 6 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer Bund.: B. Dortmund vs. Hannover 96 7:30 a.m. FS1
Bund.: Augsburg vs. Gladbach 7:30 a.m. FS2
Bund.: Frankfurt vs. Werder Bremen 10:20 a.m. FS2
Liga MX: Club America vs. Monterrey 4 p.m. FS2
Tennis Australian Open, men’s final 1:30 a.m. (Sun.) ESPN
RADIO SATURDAY
Basketball, men’s Kansas at Kentucky 3:45 p.m. 1490-AM*
Arizona at UCLA 8 p.m. 1290-AM
Arizona at UCLA 8 p.m. 107.5-FM
NBA Warriors at Celtics 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Hockey Bakersfield at Tucson 3 p.m. 1450-AM
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)