TV SATURDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Trucks race 10 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Xfinity race Noon NBCS
Basketball Jr. NBA World boys semifinal 10 a.m. Ch 11
Jr. NBA World boys semifinal 11:15 a.m. Ch 11
Jr. NBA World girls championship 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Jr. NBA U.S. girls championship 1:45 p.m. Ch 11
Jr. NBA World boys final 4:30 p.m. Ch 11
Jr. NBA U.S. boys final 5:45 p.m. Ch 11
Cycling Tour of Utah, Stage 5 1 p.m. FS2
Golf U.S. Women’s Amateur, semifinal 7 a.m. FS2
PGA Tour, third round 8 a.m. TNT
PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Ch 11
Little League Midwest final 8 a.m. ESPN
New England final 10 a.m. ESPN
Northwest final Noon ESPN
Great Lakes final 2 p.m. ESPN
Mid-Atlantic final 4 p.m. ESPN
West final 6 p.m. ESPN
MLB Rangers at Yankees 10 a.m. MLB
Nationals at Cubs 1 p.m. FS1
D-backs at Reds 3:30 p.m. FSAZ
Brewers at Braves 4 p.m. FS1
Phillies at Padres 5:30 p.m. FSAZ Plus
Athletics at Angels or Phillies at Padres (JIP) 7 p.m. MLB
NFL preseason Vikings at Broncos 6 p.m. NFL
Chargers at Cardinals 7 p.m. KTTU
Soccer EPL: Newcastle United vs. Tottenham 4:25 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Huddersfield Town vs. Chelsea 6:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Wolverhampton vs. Everton 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
Atletico Madrid vs. Internazionale Noon ESPNEWS
WNBA Dallas at Atlanta 11 a.m. NBA
RADIO SATURDAY
MLB D-backs at Reds 3:30 p.m. 1490-AM
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast,; Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) FSAZ Plus is Fox Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) KTTU (Ch 2 on Cox, Ch 3 on Comcast, Ch 18 on DirecTV, Ch 18 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)