Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing

The Rolex 24 11:30 a.m. Ch 4

Basketball, men’s

Missouri at West Virginia 10 a.m. ESPN

Miami at North Carolina 10 a.m. ESPN2

Iowa State at Auburn 10 a.m. ESPNU

Illinois vs. Michigan 10 a.m. FS1

VCU at La Salle 10 a.m. NBCS

Villanova at Providence 11 a.m. Ch 13

Army at Navy 11:30 a.m. CBSS

Nebraska at Rutgers Noon BTN

LSU at Texas Noon ESPN

Mississippi State at Oklahoma Noon ESPN2

Virginia Tech at Boston College Noon ESPNU

St. John’s at DePaul Noon FS1

Clemson at Louisville Noon FSAZ

SMU at Memphis 2 p.m. CBSS

Tennessee at Kansas 2 p.m. ESPN

TCU at Arkansas 2 p.m. ESPN2

Oklahoma State at Texas A&M 2 p.m. ESPNU

NC State at Georgia Tech 2 p.m. FSAZ

USC at Oregon State 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Mississippi at Georgia 3:30 p.m. SEC

George Mason at Davidson 4 p.m. CBSS

Kentucky at Texas Tech 4 p.m. ESPN

Kansas State at Alabama 4 p.m. ESPN2

Tulane at East Carolina 4 p.m. ESPNU

Washington State at Utah 5 p.m. Pac-12N

New Mexico at Nevada 6 p.m. CBSS

Baylor at Florida 6 p.m. ESPN

UCF at Wichita State 6 p.m. ESPNU

Vanderbilt at South Carolina 6 p.m. SEC

Washington at Colorado 7 p.m. FS1

Arizona at Arizona State 7:30 p.m. Pac-12A

Washington State at Colorado 8 p.m. ESPNU

Basketball, women’s

Army at Navy 9 a.m. CBSS

Nebraska at Wisconsin 10 a.m. BTN

Golf

European Tour, third round 1:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 4

NBA

Lakers at 76ers 6:30 p.m. Ch 9

NCAA hockey

Penn State at Michigan State 4 p.m. BTN

Ohio State at Minnesota 6:30 p.m. BTN

NHL

All-Star Game 6:30 p.m. Ch 4

Skating

U.S. Championships 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

U.S. Championships 6 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s

Bund.: RB Leipzig at Eintracht Frankfurt 7:30 a.m. FS1

Bund.: FSV Mainz at Gladbach 7:30 a.m. FS2

Bund.: Schalke at Bayern Munich 10:20 a.m. FS2

Tennis

Australian Open, round of 16 5 p.m. TEN

Australian Open, round of 16 7 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s

Villanova at Providence 11 a.m. 1490-AM*

Tennessee at Kansas 2 p.m. 1490-AM*

Kentucky at Texas Tech 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

Arizona at Arizona State 7:30 p.m. 1290-AM

Arizona at Arizona State 7:30 p.m. 107.5-FM

Golf

The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

Hockey

Bakersfield at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM

NBA

Lakers at 76ers 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)

