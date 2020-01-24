Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Auto racing
The Rolex 24 11:30 a.m. Ch 4
Basketball, men’s
Missouri at West Virginia 10 a.m. ESPN
Miami at North Carolina 10 a.m. ESPN2
Iowa State at Auburn 10 a.m. ESPNU
Illinois vs. Michigan 10 a.m. FS1
VCU at La Salle 10 a.m. NBCS
Villanova at Providence 11 a.m. Ch 13
Army at Navy 11:30 a.m. CBSS
Nebraska at Rutgers Noon BTN
LSU at Texas Noon ESPN
Mississippi State at Oklahoma Noon ESPN2
Virginia Tech at Boston College Noon ESPNU
St. John’s at DePaul Noon FS1
Clemson at Louisville Noon FSAZ
SMU at Memphis 2 p.m. CBSS
Tennessee at Kansas 2 p.m. ESPN
TCU at Arkansas 2 p.m. ESPN2
Oklahoma State at Texas A&M 2 p.m. ESPNU
NC State at Georgia Tech 2 p.m. FSAZ
USC at Oregon State 3 p.m. Pac-12N
Mississippi at Georgia 3:30 p.m. SEC
George Mason at Davidson 4 p.m. CBSS
Kentucky at Texas Tech 4 p.m. ESPN
Kansas State at Alabama 4 p.m. ESPN2
Tulane at East Carolina 4 p.m. ESPNU
Washington State at Utah 5 p.m. Pac-12N
New Mexico at Nevada 6 p.m. CBSS
Baylor at Florida 6 p.m. ESPN
UCF at Wichita State 6 p.m. ESPNU
Vanderbilt at South Carolina 6 p.m. SEC
Washington at Colorado 7 p.m. FS1
Arizona at Arizona State 7:30 p.m. Pac-12A
Washington State at Colorado 8 p.m. ESPNU
Basketball, women’s
Army at Navy 9 a.m. CBSS
Nebraska at Wisconsin 10 a.m. BTN
Golf
European Tour, third round 1:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 4
NBA
Lakers at 76ers 6:30 p.m. Ch 9
NCAA hockey
Penn State at Michigan State 4 p.m. BTN
Ohio State at Minnesota 6:30 p.m. BTN
NHL
All-Star Game 6:30 p.m. Ch 4
Skating
U.S. Championships 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
U.S. Championships 6 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, men’s
Bund.: RB Leipzig at Eintracht Frankfurt 7:30 a.m. FS1
Bund.: FSV Mainz at Gladbach 7:30 a.m. FS2
Bund.: Schalke at Bayern Munich 10:20 a.m. FS2
Tennis
Australian Open, round of 16 5 p.m. TEN
Australian Open, round of 16 7 p.m. ESPN2
RADIO SATURDAY
Basketball, men’s
Villanova at Providence 11 a.m. 1490-AM*
Tennessee at Kansas 2 p.m. 1490-AM*
Kentucky at Texas Tech 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
Arizona at Arizona State 7:30 p.m. 1290-AM
Arizona at Arizona State 7:30 p.m. 107.5-FM
Golf
The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*
Hockey
Bakersfield at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM
NBA
Lakers at 76ers 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)