TV SATURDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race Noon NBCS

Golf PGA Tour, third round 9 a.m. Ch 4

PGA Tour, third round 12:30 p.m. Golf

MLB Marlins at Pirates 10 a.m. MLB

Astros at Red Sox 1 p.m. FS1

Padres at Reds 1 p.m. FSAZ Plus

Cubs at Nationals 4 p.m. MLB

Braves at D-backs 5 p.m. FSAZ

NCAA football Georgia Tech at USF 9 a.m. ESPN2

Arizona at Houston 9 a.m. Ch 9

New Mexico at Wisconsin 9 a.m. BTN

Liberty at Army 9 a.m. CBSS

Mississippi State at Kansas State 9 a.m. ESPN

Duke at Northwestern 9 a.m. ESPNU

Western Michigan at Michigan 9 a.m. FS1

Nevada at Vanderbilt 9 a.m. SEC

Georgia State at NC State 9:30 a.m. FSAZ

UCLA at Oklahoma 10 a.m. Ch 11

Portland State at Oregon 11 a.m. Pac-12N

Colorado at Nebraska 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Rutgers at Ohio State 12:30 p.m. BTN

Georgia at South Carolina 12:30 p.m. Ch 13

Memphis at Navy 12:30 p.m. CBSS

Ball State at Notre Dame 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

Arkansas State at Alabama 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

North Carolina at East Carolina 12:30 p.m. ESPNU

East Tennessee State at Tennessee 1 p.m. SEC

Iowa State at Iowa 2 p.m. Ch 11

North Dakota at Washington 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Clemson at Texas A&M 4 p.m. ESPN

SE Louisiana at LSU 4 p.m. ESPN2

Wyoming at Missouri 4 p.m. ESPNU

Virginia at Indiana 4:30 p.m. BTN

Western Illinois at Illinois 4:30 p.m. BTN

Arkansas at Colorado State 4:30 p.m. CBSS

Utah at Northern Illinois 4:30 p.m. ESPNEWS

Fresno State at Minnesota 4:30 p.m. FS1

Kentucky at Florida 4:30 p.m. SEC

Penn State at Pittsburgh 5 p.m. Ch 9

Southern Utah at Oregon State 5 p.m. Pac-12N

USC at Stanford 5:30 p.m. Ch 11

Connecticut at Boise State 7:15 p.m. ESPNU

California at BYU 7:15 p.m. ESPN2

Michigan State at Arizona State 7:45 p.m. ESPN

San Jose State at Washington State 8 p.m. Pac-12N

Soccer Bosnia and Herzegovina at Northern Ireland 5:20 a.m. ESPNEWS

U.S. Open, women’s final 1 p.m. ESPN

RADIO SATURDAY

NCAA football Arizona at Houston 9 a.m. 1290-AM

Arizona at Houston 9 a.m. 107.5-FM

UCLA at Oklahoma 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

Georgia at South Carolina (JIP) 1:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Clemson at Texas A&M 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) joined in progress

