TV SATURDAY
Golf European Tour, third round 2:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round 11:30 a.m. Golf
NBA Wizards at Cavaliers 5:30 p.m. NBA
NCAA basketball Michigan State at Florida 10 a.m. Ch 13
Pittsburgh at West Virginia 10 a.m. ESPN2
Wichita State vs. Oklahoma 10 a.m. ESPNU
Kentucky vs. Seton Hall 10 a.m. Ch 11
DePaul at Northwestern 10 a.m. BTN
South Carolina at Michigan 10 a.m. FS1
UNLV at Illinois Noon BTN
Xavier at Cincinnati Noon ESPN2
BYU vs. Utah Noon ESPNU
St. Joseph’s at Villanova Noon FS1
Louisville at Indiana 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Georgetown at Syracuse 1:30 p.m. ESPN
Western Kentucky at Arkansas 1:30 p.m. SEC
Maryland vs. Loyola-Chicago 2 p.m. BTN
Clemson vs. Mississippi State 2 p.m. ESPN2
Houston at Oklahoma State 2 p.m. FSAZ
Northern Illinois at Butler 2:30 p.m. FS1
Wisconsin at Marquette 3 p.m. Ch 11
Yale at Duke 3:30 p.m. ESPN
Creighton at Nebraska 4 p.m. BTN
Illinois-Chicago at Colorado 4 p.m. Pac-12N
Boston College at Texas A&M 4 p.m. SEC
Florida State vs. UConn 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
Nebraska-Omaha at Oregon 6 p.m. Pac-12N
New Mexico State at Kansas 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
Dayton at Auburn 6:30 p.m. SEC
Notre Dame at UCLA 8:30 p.m. ESPN2
San Diego State at California 8:30 p.m. Pac-12N
NCAA football FCS quarterfinal: Colgate at N. Dakota St. 10 a.m. ESPN
Army vs. Navy 1 p.m. Ch 13
Heisman Trophy Ceremony 6 p.m. ESPN
NHL Sharks at Coyotes 6 p.m. FSAZ
Soccer EPL: Bournemouth vs. Liverpool 5:25 a.m. NBCS
Bund: Schalke 04 vs. Dortmund 7:30 a.m. FS1
EPL: Manchester United vs. Fulham 7:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Chelsea vs. Manchester City 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
EPL: Leicester City vs. Tottenham 12:40 p.m. NBCS
MLS Cup: Atlanta vs. Portland 6 p.m. Ch 11
Volleyball NCAA: Illinois vs. Wisconsin 2 p.m. ESPNU
NCAA: Nebraska vs. Oregon 4 p.m. ESPNU
NCAA: Texas vs. BYU 6 p.m. ESPNU
NCAA: Stanford vs. Penn State 8 p.m. ESPNU
RADIO SATURDAY
Hockey Ontario at Tucson 7:05 p.m. 1450-AM
NCAA football Heisman Trophy Special 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)