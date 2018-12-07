TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Golf European Tour, third round 2:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round 11:30 a.m. Golf

NBA Wizards at Cavaliers 5:30 p.m. NBA

NCAA basketball Michigan State at Florida 10 a.m. Ch 13

Pittsburgh at West Virginia 10 a.m. ESPN2

Wichita State vs. Oklahoma 10 a.m. ESPNU

Kentucky vs. Seton Hall 10 a.m. Ch 11

DePaul at Northwestern 10 a.m. BTN

South Carolina at Michigan 10 a.m. FS1

UNLV at Illinois Noon BTN

Xavier at Cincinnati Noon ESPN2

BYU vs. Utah Noon ESPNU

St. Joseph’s at Villanova Noon FS1

Louisville at Indiana 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Georgetown at Syracuse 1:30 p.m. ESPN

Western Kentucky at Arkansas 1:30 p.m. SEC

Maryland vs. Loyola-Chicago 2 p.m. BTN

Clemson vs. Mississippi State 2 p.m. ESPN2

Houston at Oklahoma State 2 p.m. FSAZ

Northern Illinois at Butler 2:30 p.m. FS1

Wisconsin at Marquette 3 p.m. Ch 11

Yale at Duke 3:30 p.m. ESPN

Creighton at Nebraska 4 p.m. BTN

Illinois-Chicago at Colorado 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Boston College at Texas A&M 4 p.m. SEC

Florida State vs. UConn 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

Nebraska-Omaha at Oregon 6 p.m. Pac-12N

New Mexico State at Kansas 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

Dayton at Auburn 6:30 p.m. SEC

Notre Dame at UCLA 8:30 p.m. ESPN2

San Diego State at California 8:30 p.m. Pac-12N

NCAA football FCS quarterfinal: Colgate at N. Dakota St. 10 a.m. ESPN

Army vs. Navy 1 p.m. Ch 13

Heisman Trophy Ceremony 6 p.m. ESPN

NHL Sharks at Coyotes 6 p.m. FSAZ

Soccer EPL: Bournemouth vs. Liverpool 5:25 a.m. NBCS

Bund: Schalke 04 vs. Dortmund 7:30 a.m. FS1

EPL: Manchester United vs. Fulham 7:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Chelsea vs. Manchester City 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

EPL: Leicester City vs. Tottenham 12:40 p.m. NBCS

MLS Cup: Atlanta vs. Portland 6 p.m. Ch 11

Volleyball NCAA: Illinois vs. Wisconsin 2 p.m. ESPNU

NCAA: Nebraska vs. Oregon 4 p.m. ESPNU

NCAA: Texas vs. BYU 6 p.m. ESPNU

NCAA: Stanford vs. Penn State 8 p.m. ESPNU

RADIO SATURDAY

Hockey Ontario at Tucson 7:05 p.m. 1450-AM

NCAA football Heisman Trophy Special 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

