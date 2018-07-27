TV SATURDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Trucks race 10 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Xfinity race 2:30 p.m. NBCS
Cycling Tour de France, Stage 20 4:30 a.m. NBCS
Golf Champions Tour, third round 6:30 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, third round 9 a.m. Ch 4
PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13
MLB Royals at Yankees 10 a.m. MLB
Cubs at Cardinals 1 p.m. FS1
Dodgers at Braves or Mets at Pirates 4 p.m. MLB
D-backs at Padres 5:30 p.m. FSAZ
D-backs at Padres 5:30 p.m. FSAZ Plus
Mariners at Angels or Brewers at Giants (JIP) 7 p.m. MLB
Soccer Arsenal vs. Paris Saint-Germain 4:30 a.m. ESPN2
Benfica vs. Juventus 10 a.m. ESPN2
Chelsea vs. Internazionale 11 a.m. ESPNEWS
Manchester United vs. Liverpool 2 p.m. ESPN
Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City 4 p.m. ESPN
MLS: Portland vs. Houston 6 p.m. ESPN
FC Barcelona vs. Tottenham 8 p.m. ESPN
Swimming National Championships, Day 4 Noon Ch 4
WNBA All-Star Game 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
RADIO SATURDAY
MLB D-backs at Padres 5:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Legend: JIP (joined in progress)
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) FSAZ Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)