TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race 12:30 p.m. NBCS

Basketball Big 3 League 9 a.m. Ch 13

Big 3 League 11 a.m. CBSS

Golf European Tour, third round 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13

Champions Tour, third round Noon FS1

LPGA Tour, second round Noon Golf

Champions Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 11

MLB Cardinals at Padres or A’s at Angels (JIP) 8 p.m. MLB

Red Sox vs. Yankees 10 a.m. Ch 11

Nationals at Tigers 1 p.m. FS1

Dodgers at Rockies 5 p.m. Ch 11

D-backs at Giants 7 p.m. FSAZ

NCAA baseball Home Run Derby 5 p.m. ESPN2

Soccer, men’s MLS: FC Cincinnati at Minnesota United 1 p.m. ESPN

Gold Cup: Haiti vs. Canada 4 p.m. FS1

Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Costa Rica 7 p.m. FS1

Soccer, women’s World Cup: Italy vs. Netherlands 6 a.m. FS1

World Cup: Germany vs. Sweden 9:30 a.m. FS1

WNBA Connecticut at Washington 11 a.m. ESPN

Indiana at Las Vegas 7:30 p.m. CBSS

RADIO SATURDAY

Golf The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

MLB Red Sox vs. Yankees 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

D-backs at Giants 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM.

Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish); CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish); ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish); ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish); FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish); FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish); Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish); MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish); NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish).

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles