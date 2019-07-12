TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Monster Energy race 4:30 p.m. NBCS

Basketball Big 3 League 9 a.m. Ch 13

Cycling Tour de France, stage 8 3:30 a.m. NBCS

Golf European Tour, third round 7 a.m. Golf

European Tour, third round 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13

American Century Champ., second round Noon Ch 4

Champions Tour, second round Noon Golf

MLB Blue Jays at Yankees or Rays at Orioles 10 a.m. MLB

White Sox at Athletics 1 p.m. FS1

Dodgers at Red Sox 4 p.m. Ch 11

D-backs at Cardinals 4 p.m. FSAZ

Mariners at Angels or Braves at Padres (JIP) 7 p.m. MLB

NBA Summer League quarterfinal 1:30 p.m. ESPN

Summer League quarterfinal 3:30 p.m. ESPN

Tennis Wimbledon, women’s final 6 a.m. ESPN

WNBA Las Vegas at Washington 4 p.m. CBSS

RADIO SATURDAY

Golf The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

MLB D-backs at Cardinals 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) joined in progress

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)

