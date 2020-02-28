Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race 2 p.m. FS1
Basketball, men’s Providence at Villanova 10 a.m. Ch 11
Penn State at Iowa 10 a.m. BTN
Army at Colgate 10 a.m. CBSS
Texas at Texas Tech 10 a.m. ESPN
Texas A&M at LSU 10 a.m. ESPN2
Vanderbilt at Mississippi 11 a.m. SEC
Kansas at Kansas State 11:30 a.m. Ch 13
Loyola-Chicago at Bradley Noon CBSS
Baylor at TCU Noon ESPN
Florida at Tennessee Noon ESPN2
UConn at East Carolina Noon ESPNU
Florida State at Clemson Noon FSAZ
Seton Hall at Marquette 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Mississippi State at Missouri 1:30 p.m. SEC
Auburn at Kentucky 1:45 p.m. Ch 13
George Washington at VCU 2 p.m. CBSS
North Carolina at Syracuse 2 p.m. ESPN
Oklahoma at West Virginia 2 p.m. ESPN2
Iowa State at Oklahoma 2 p.m. ESPNU
Notre Dame at Wake Forest 2 p.m. FSAZ
BYU at Pepperdine 4 p.m. CBSS
Duke at Virginia 4 p.m. ESPN
Northern Iowa at Drake 4 p.m. ESPN2
UCF at Tulsa 4 p.m. ESPNU
Utah at California 4 p.m. Pac-12N
Arkansas at Georgia 4 p.m. SEC
DePaul at Butler 4:30 p.m. FS1
Memphis at Tulane 6 p.m. CBSS
Michigan State at Maryland 6 p.m. ESPN
San Diego State at Nevada 6 p.m. ESPN2
Arizona State at USC 6 p.m. ESPNU
South Carolina at Alabama 6:30 p.m. SEC
Utah State at New Mexico 8 p.m. CBSS
Arizona at UCLA 8 p.m. ESPN
Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga 8 p.m. ESPN2
Basketball, women’s Illinois at Northwestern Noon BTN
Ohio State at Purdue 2 p.m. BTN
Football XFL: Los Angeles at New York Noon Ch 9
XFL: Seattle at St. Louis 3 p.m. Ch 11
Golf European Tour, third round 1 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 4
Champions Tour, second round 2:30 p.m. Golf
MLB spring Nationals vs. Cardinals 11 a.m. MLB
NBA Rockets at Celtics 6:30 p.m. Ch 9
Warriors at Suns 7 p.m. FSAZ
NHL Bruins at Islanders 11 a.m. NHL
Canucks at Maple Leafs 5 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men’s EPL: Crystal Palace at Brighton 5:25 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Bayern Munich at TSG 1899 7:30 a.m. FS1
Bund.: SC Freiburg at Borussia Dortmund 7:30 a.m. FS2
EPL: Chelsea at Bournemouth 7:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Liverpool at Watford 10:25 a.m. NBCS
MLS: Atlanta United at Nashville SC 6:30 p.m. Ch 11
Swimming Pac-12 Championships 7:30 p.m. Pac-12N
RADIO SATURDAY
Basketball, men’s Duke at Virginia 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
Arizona at UCLA 8 p.m. 1290-AM
Arizona at UCLA 8 p.m. 107.5-FM
Golf The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*
MLB spring D-backs vs. Dodgers 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
NBA Rockets at Celtics 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
NHL Sabres at Coyotes 6 p.m. 1450-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)