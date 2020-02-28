Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race 2 p.m. FS1

Basketball, men’s Providence at Villanova 10 a.m. Ch 11

Penn State at Iowa 10 a.m. BTN

Army at Colgate 10 a.m. CBSS

Texas at Texas Tech 10 a.m. ESPN

Texas A&M at LSU 10 a.m. ESPN2

Vanderbilt at Mississippi 11 a.m. SEC

Kansas at Kansas State 11:30 a.m. Ch 13

Loyola-Chicago at Bradley Noon CBSS

Baylor at TCU Noon ESPN

Florida at Tennessee Noon ESPN2

UConn at East Carolina Noon ESPNU

Florida State at Clemson Noon FSAZ

Seton Hall at Marquette 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Mississippi State at Missouri 1:30 p.m. SEC

Auburn at Kentucky 1:45 p.m. Ch 13

George Washington at VCU 2 p.m. CBSS

North Carolina at Syracuse 2 p.m. ESPN

Oklahoma at West Virginia 2 p.m. ESPN2

Iowa State at Oklahoma 2 p.m. ESPNU

Notre Dame at Wake Forest 2 p.m. FSAZ

BYU at Pepperdine 4 p.m. CBSS

Duke at Virginia 4 p.m. ESPN

Northern Iowa at Drake 4 p.m. ESPN2

UCF at Tulsa 4 p.m. ESPNU

Utah at California 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Arkansas at Georgia 4 p.m. SEC

DePaul at Butler 4:30 p.m. FS1

Memphis at Tulane 6 p.m. CBSS

Michigan State at Maryland 6 p.m. ESPN

San Diego State at Nevada 6 p.m. ESPN2

Arizona State at USC 6 p.m. ESPNU

South Carolina at Alabama 6:30 p.m. SEC

Utah State at New Mexico 8 p.m. CBSS

Arizona at UCLA 8 p.m. ESPN

Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga 8 p.m. ESPN2

Basketball, women’s Illinois at Northwestern Noon BTN

Ohio State at Purdue 2 p.m. BTN

Football XFL: Los Angeles at New York Noon Ch 9

XFL: Seattle at St. Louis 3 p.m. Ch 11

Golf European Tour, third round 1 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Ch 4

Champions Tour, second round 2:30 p.m. Golf

MLB spring Nationals vs. Cardinals 11 a.m. MLB

NBA Rockets at Celtics 6:30 p.m. Ch 9

Warriors at Suns 7 p.m. FSAZ

NHL Bruins at Islanders 11 a.m. NHL

Canucks at Maple Leafs 5 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men’s EPL: Crystal Palace at Brighton 5:25 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Bayern Munich at TSG 1899 7:30 a.m. FS1

Bund.: SC Freiburg at Borussia Dortmund 7:30 a.m. FS2

EPL: Chelsea at Bournemouth 7:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Liverpool at Watford 10:25 a.m. NBCS

MLS: Atlanta United at Nashville SC 6:30 p.m. Ch 11

Swimming Pac-12 Championships 7:30 p.m. Pac-12N

RADIO SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s Duke at Virginia 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

Arizona at UCLA 8 p.m. 1290-AM

Arizona at UCLA 8 p.m. 107.5-FM

Golf The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

MLB spring D-backs vs. Dodgers 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

NBA Rockets at Celtics 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

NHL Sabres at Coyotes 6 p.m. 1450-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

