TV SATURDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race 1 p.m. Ch 4
Golf European Tour, third round 3:30 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 3:30 p.m. Golf
MLB Athletics at Yankees or Reds at Cardinals 10 a.m. MLB
Mets at Phillies 1 p.m. FS1
Indians at Rays or Twins at Tigers (JIP) 4 p.m. MLB
Dodgers at D-backs 5 p.m. FSAZ
Red Sox at Angels or Padres at Giants 6 p.m. MLB
NCAA football Mississippi at Memphis 9 a.m. Ch 9
Akron at Illinois 9 a.m. BTN
Boise State vs. Florida State 9 a.m. ESPNews
Indiana at Ball State 9 a.m. CBSS
South Alabama at Nebraska 9 a.m. ESPN
Mississippi State vs. Louisiana-Lafayette 9 a.m. ESPNU
Florida Atlantic at Ohio State 9 a.m. Ch 11
Northern Iowa at Iowa State 9 a.m. FS1
Indiana State at Kansas 9 a.m. FSAZ
Toledo at Kentucky 9 a.m. SEC
Eastern Washington at Washington Noon Pac-12N
Alabama vs. Duke 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
Idaho at Penn State 12:30 p.m. BTN
Holy Cross at Navy 12:30 p.m. CBSS
North Carolina vs. South Carolina 12:30 p.m. ESPN
Georgia State at Tennessee 12:30 p.m. ESPNU
Northwestern at Stanford 1 p.m. Ch 11
Portland State at Arkansas 1 p.m. SEC
UC Davis at California 3:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Oregon vs. Auburn 4:30 p.m. Ch 9
Missouri at Wyoming 4:30 p.m. CBSS
Middle Tennessee at Michigan 4:30 p.m. BTN
Georgia Southern at LSU 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
Miami (Ohio) at Iowa 4:30 p.m. FS1
Georgia at Vanderbilt 4:30 p.m. SEC
New Mexico State at Washington State 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Fresno State at USC 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, men’s EPL: Manchester United at Southampton 4:25 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Mainz 05 at Bayern Munich 6:30 a.m. FS1
Bund.: Hertha Berlin at Schalke 6:30 a.m. FS2
EPL: Sheffield United at Chelsea 6:55 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Borussia Dortmund at Union Berlin 9 a.m. FS2
EPL: Liverpool at Burnley 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
Tennis U.S. Open, third round 8 a.m. ESPN2
U.S. Open, third round Noon ESPN2
U.S. Open, third round 4 p.m. ESPN2
RADIO SATURDAY
Golf The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*
MLB Dodgers at D-backs 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
NCAA football Northwestern at Stanford 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Legend: (JIP) joined in progress
