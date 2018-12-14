TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Golf European Tour, third round 2:30 a.m. Golf

NBA Jazz at Magic 3 p.m. NBA

Timberwolves at Suns 7 p.m. FSAZ

NCAA basketball Bucknell at Ohio State 10 a.m. BTN

Villanova at Kansas 10 a.m. ESPN

Tennessee at Memphis 10 a.m. ESPN2

SMU at Georgetown 10 a.m. FS1

Old Dominion at Syracuse 10 a.m. FSAZ

Notre Dame vs. Purdue 11:30 a.m. Ch 13

Western Michigan at Michigan Noon BTN

NC State vs. Penn State Noon ESPNU

Rutgers at Seton Hall Noon FS1

Maryland-Eastern Shore at Pittsburgh Noon FSAZ

Butler vs. Indiana 1:45 p.m. Ch 13

Charleston at VCU 2 p.m. NBCS

Utah at Kentucky 3 p.m. ESPN2

Belmont at UCLA 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Southern Miss at Wichita State 3:30 p.m. CBSS

Arizona State at Georgia 4 p.m. SEC

Northern Iowa at Iowa 5 p.m. BTN

Gonzaga at North Carolina 5 p.m. ESPN2

Washington vs. Virginia Tech 5 p.m. ESPNU

Eastern Washington at Stanford 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Auburn at UAB 5:30 p.m. CBSS

Eastern Kentucky at Xavier 6 p.m. FS1

Cincinnati at Mississippi State 6:30 p.m. SEC

USC at Oklahoma 7 p.m. ESPNU

Boise State at Oregon 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Baylor at Arizona 9 p.m. ESPN2

LSU vs. Saint Mary’s 9 p.m. ESPNU

Texas A&M vs. Oregon State 9 p.m. Pac-12N

NCAA football Celebration Bowl: Alcorn St. vs. NC A&T 10 a.m. Ch 9

Cure Bowl: Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Tulane 11:30 a.m. CBSS

New Mexico Bowl: N. Texas vs. Utah St. Noon ESPN

FCS semi: Maine at Eastern Washington Noon ESPN2

Las Vegas Bowl: ASU vs. Fresno State 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

D-2 final: Valdosta State vs. Ferris State 2 p.m. ESPNU

Camellia Bowl: E. Mich. vs. Ga. Southern 3:30 p.m. ESPN

New Orlns Bowl: App. St. vs. M. Tenn. St. 7 p.m. ESPN

NFL Texans at Jets 2:30 p.m. NFL Netwk

Browns at Broncos 6:20 p.m. NFL Netwk

Rodeo National Finals 8 p.m. CBSS

Soccer EPL: Manchester City vs. Everton 5:25 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Hannover 96 vs. Bayern Munich 7:30 a.m. FS1

EPL: Tottenham vs. Burnley 7:55 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Werder Bremen vs. Dortmund 10:20 a.m. FS2

EPL: Fulham vs. West Ham 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

Volleyball NCAA championship: Stanford vs. Neb. 7 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s basketball Baylor at Stanford 1 p.m. Pac-12N

LSU at Rutgers 2 p.m. BTN

New Mexico at New Mexico State 2 p.m. FSAZ

RADIO SATURDAY

Hockey Tucson at Chicago 6 p.m. 1450-AM

NCAA basketball Baylor at Arizona 9 p.m. 1290-AM

Baylor at Arizona 9 p.m. 107.5-FM

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish); CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish); ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish); ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish); ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish); FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish); FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish); FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish); Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish); NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish); NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish); Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper); SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish).

