TV SATURDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Trucks race 10:30 a.m. FS1

Golf European Tour, third round 3:30 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, second round 9:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 1 p.m. Golf

MLB Playoffs Nationals at Cardinals, Game 2 1 p.m. TBS

Astros vs. Yankees, Game 1 5 p.m. Ch 11

NBA preseason Suns at Trail Blazers 5 p.m. NBA

NHL Coyotes at Avalanche 6 p.m. FSAZ

NCAA football Michigan at Illinois 9 a.m. Ch 9

Oklahoma vs. Texas 9 a.m. Ch 11

Maryland at Purdue 9 a.m. BTN

Toledo at Bowling Green 9 a.m. CBSS

South Carolina at Georgia 9 a.m. ESPN

Memphis at Temple 9 a.m. ESPN2

Miami (Ohio) at Western Michigan 9 a.m. ESPNU

Mississippi State at Tennessee 9 a.m. SEC

Georgia Tech at Duke 9:30 a.m. FSAZ

Florida State at Clemson 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Alabama at Texas A&M 12:30 p.m. Ch 13

Michigan State at Wisconsin 12:30 p.m. BTN

BYU at South Florida 12:30 p.m. CBSS

Cincinnati at Houston 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

Washington State at Arizona State 12:30 p.m. Pac-12A

Connecticut at Tulane 12:45 p.m. ESPNU

Iowa State at West Virginia 1 p.m. ESPN

Texas Tech at Baylor 1 p.m. FS1

UNLV at Vanderbilt 1 p.m. SEC

Fresno State at Air Force 4 p.m. CBSS

Mississippi at Missouri 4 p.m. ESPN2

USC at Notre Dame 4:30 p.m. Ch 4

Penn State at Iowa 4:30 p.m. Ch 9

Navy at Tulsa 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

Nebraska at Minnesota 4:30 p.m. FS1

Arkansas at Kentucky 4:30 p.m. SEC

Florida at LSU 5 p.m. ESPN

Hawaii at Boise State 7:15 p.m. ESPN2

Wyoming at San Diego State 7:30 p.m. CBSS

Washington at Arizona 8 p.m. FS1

Volleyball Ohio State at Penn State 5 p.m. BTN

RADIO SATURDAY

Golf The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

Hockey Tucson at Ontario 6 p.m. 1450-AM

NCAA football Washington at Arizona 8 a.m. 1290-AM

Washington at Arizona 8 a.m. 107.5-FM

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)

