TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race 10 a.m. FS1

Basketball, men’s Final Four: Auburn vs. Virginia 3 p.m. Ch 13

Final Four: Michigan State vs. Texas Tech 5:30 p.m. Ch 13

Basketball, women’s WNIT final: Northwestern at Arizona Noon CBSS

Golf National Women’s Amateur 9 a.m. Ch 4

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

LPGA Tour, third round 2 p.m. Golf

MLB Nationals at Mets or Royals at Tigers 10 a.m. MLB

Rangers at Angels 1 p.m. FS1

Cubs at Brewers 4 p.m. FS1

Red Sox at D-backs 5 p.m. FSAZ

Dodgers at Rockies or Red Sox at D-backs (JIP) 7 p.m. MLB

NBA 76ers at Bulls 5 p.m. NBA

NCAA baseball Washington at Arizona 3 p.m. Pac-12A

Texas A&M at LSU 5 p.m. ESPN2

Florida at Mississippi 5 p.m. SEC

Washington State at California 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Cal State Fullerton at Cal Poly 8 p.m. ESPNU

NCAA football Purdue Spring Game 9 a.m. BTN

South Carolina Spring Game 9 a.m. SEC

USC Spring Game 11 a.m. Pac-12N

LSU Spring Game 11 a.m. SEC

Clemson Spring Game 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

Arkansas Spring Game 1 p.m. ESPNU

Mississippi Spring Game 1 p.m. SEC

NHL Jets at Coyotes (JIP) 8:30 p.m. FSAZ

Soccer, men’s Bund.: Leipzig vs. Leverkusen 6:20 a.m. FS2

EPL: Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace 6:55 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich 9:30 a.m. Ch 11

MLS: Los Angeles FC vs. D.C. United Noon Ch 11

Softball Arizona at Utah 11 a.m. Pac-12A

Michigan at Maryland 2 p.m. BTN

UCLA at Arizona State 2 p.m. ESPN2

Alabama at South Carolina 3 p.m. ESPN

LSU at Mississippi State 3 p.m. ESPNU

Arkansas at Florida 3 p.m. SEC

Baylor at Oklahoma 5 p.m. ESPN

RADIO SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s Final Four: Auburn vs. Virginia 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

Final Four: Michigan State vs. Texas Tech 5:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) joined in progress

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles