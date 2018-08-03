TV SATURDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race 8:30 a.m. NBCS
Baseball Senior League World Series, championship 5 p.m. ESPN2
Golf Women’s British Open, third round 4 a.m. Golf
Women’s British Open, third round 8 a.m. Ch 4
PGA Tour, third round 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Ch 13
European Tour, third round (T) 11 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 3 p.m. Golf
MLB Padres at Cubs 11 a.m. FSAZ Plus
Yankees at Red Sox 1 p.m. FS1
Angels at Indians 4 p.m. FS1
Giants at D-backs 5 p.m. FSAZ
NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony 4 p.m. ESPN
Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony 4 p.m. NFL
Soccer Internazionale vs. Olympique Lyonnais 11 a.m. ESPN
MLS: Toronto at Atlanta 1 p.m. ESPN
Real Madrid vs. Juventus 3 p.m. ESPN2
AC Milan vs. Barcelona 5 p.m. ESPNEWS
Softball Junior League World Series, championship 1 p.m. ESPNEWS
WNBA Indiana at New York Noon NBA
RADIO SATURDAY
MLB Yankees at Red Sox 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
Giants at D-backs 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast,; Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish)