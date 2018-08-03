TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race 8:30 a.m. NBCS

Baseball Senior League World Series, championship 5 p.m. ESPN2

Golf Women’s British Open, third round 4 a.m. Golf

Women’s British Open, third round 8 a.m. Ch 4

PGA Tour, third round 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Ch 13

European Tour, third round (T) 11 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, second round 1 p.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 3 p.m. Golf

MLB Padres at Cubs 11 a.m. FSAZ Plus

Yankees at Red Sox 1 p.m. FS1

Angels at Indians 4 p.m. FS1

Giants at D-backs 5 p.m. FSAZ

NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony 4 p.m. ESPN

Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony 4 p.m. NFL

Soccer Internazionale vs. Olympique Lyonnais 11 a.m. ESPN

MLS: Toronto at Atlanta 1 p.m. ESPN

Real Madrid vs. Juventus 3 p.m. ESPN2

AC Milan vs. Barcelona 5 p.m. ESPNEWS

Softball Junior League World Series, championship 1 p.m. ESPNEWS

WNBA Indiana at New York Noon NBA

RADIO SATURDAY

MLB Yankees at Red Sox 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

Giants at D-backs 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast,; Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles