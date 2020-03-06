Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

  • Updated
TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race 2 p.m. FS1

Basketball, men’s Villanova at Georgetown 10 a.m. Ch 11

Wisconsin at Indiana 10 a.m. ESPN

Auburn at Tennessee 10 a.m. ESPN2

Marquette at St. John’s 10 a.m. FSAZ

South Carolina at Vanderbilt 10:30 a.m. SEC

Kentucky at Florida 11 a.m. Ch 13

Rutgers at Purdue Noon BTN

Kansas at Texas Tech Noon ESPN

Georgia at LSU Noon ESPN2

Seton Hall at Creighton 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Colorado at Utah 12:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Alabama at Missouri 12:30 p.m. SEC

UCLA at USC 1:15 p.m. Ch 13

MVC semifinal 1:30 p.m. CBSS

Louisville at Virginia 2 p.m. ESPN

Oklahoma State at Texas 2 p.m. ESPN2

California at Oregon State 2:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Arkansas at Texas A&M 2:30 p.m. SEC

Mountain West final 3:30 p.m. Ch 13

MVC semifinal 4 p.m. CBSS

North Carolina at Duke 4 p.m. ESPN

Oklahoma at TCU 4 p.m. ESPN2

DePaul at Providence 4:30 p.m. FS1

Washington State at Arizona State 4:30 p.m. Pac-12A

Mississippi at Mississippi State 4:30 p.m. SEC

Temple at Cincinnati 6 p.m. CBSS

Ohio Valley final 6 p.m. ESPN2

Butler at Xavier 6:30 p.m. FS1

Washington at Arizona 8 p.m. ESPN

West Coast quarterfinal 8 p.m. ESPN2

Stanford at Oregon 9 p.m. FS1

West Coast quarterfinal 10:30 p.m. ESPN2

Basketball, Atlantic 10 semifinal 9 a.m. CBSS

women’s: ACC semifinal 10 a.m. ESPNU

Big East quarterfinal 11 a.m. FS2

Atlantic 10 semifinal 11:30 a.m. CBSS

ACC semifinal 12:30 p.m. ESPNU

Big East: Butler vs. Seton Hall 1:30 p.m. FS2

SEC Tournament 3 p.m. ESPNU

Big Ten semifinal 4:30 p.m. BTN

Big East: Marquette vs. TBD 5 p.m. FS2

SEC semifinal 5:30 p.m. ESPNU

Big Ten semifinal 7 p.m. BTN

Pac-12 semifinal 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Big East: Creighton vs. St. John’s 7:30 p.m. FS2

Pac-12 semifinal 9:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Football XFL: Seattle at Houston Noon Ch 9

XFL: New York at Dallas 3 p.m. Ch 11

Golf European Tour, third round 2 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 10:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

Champions Tour, second round 3:30 p.m. Golf

Gymnastics American Cup 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

American Cup 3 p.m. NBCS

MLB spring Astros vs. Cardinals 11 a.m. MLB

D-backs vs. Angels 1 p.m. FSAZ

NBA 76ers at Warriors 6:30 p.m. Ch 9

NHL Capitals at Penguins 11 a.m. NHL

Lightning at Bruins 5 p.m. NHL

Blue Jackets at Oilers 8 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men’s EPL: Liverpool vs. Bournemouth 5:25 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: VfL Wolfsburg vs. RB Leipzig 7:30 a.m. FS1

Bund.: Schalke 04 vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 7:30 a.m. FS2

EPL: Arsenal vs. West Ham 7:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Brighton at Wolverhampton 8 a.m. CNBC

EPL: Burnley vs. Tottenham 10:25 a.m. NBCS

USL: Las Vegas FC at San Diego SC 8 p.m. ESPNEWS

Liga MX: Atletico San Luis at Monterrey 9:30 p.m. FS2

RADIO SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s Auburn at Tennessee 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

Kansas at Texas Tech Noon 1490-AM*

Louisville at Virginia 2 p.m. 1490-AM*

North Carolina at Duke 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

Washington at Arizona 8 p.m. 1290-AM

Washington at Arizona 8 p.m. 107.5-FM

Golf The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

Hockey Tucson at Chicago 6 p.m. 1450-AM

NBA 76ers at Warriors 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News