Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race 2 p.m. FS1
Basketball, men’s Villanova at Georgetown 10 a.m. Ch 11
Wisconsin at Indiana 10 a.m. ESPN
Auburn at Tennessee 10 a.m. ESPN2
Marquette at St. John’s 10 a.m. FSAZ
South Carolina at Vanderbilt 10:30 a.m. SEC
Kentucky at Florida 11 a.m. Ch 13
Rutgers at Purdue Noon BTN
Kansas at Texas Tech Noon ESPN
Georgia at LSU Noon ESPN2
Seton Hall at Creighton 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Colorado at Utah 12:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Alabama at Missouri 12:30 p.m. SEC
UCLA at USC 1:15 p.m. Ch 13
MVC semifinal 1:30 p.m. CBSS
Louisville at Virginia 2 p.m. ESPN
Oklahoma State at Texas 2 p.m. ESPN2
California at Oregon State 2:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Arkansas at Texas A&M 2:30 p.m. SEC
Mountain West final 3:30 p.m. Ch 13
MVC semifinal 4 p.m. CBSS
North Carolina at Duke 4 p.m. ESPN
Oklahoma at TCU 4 p.m. ESPN2
DePaul at Providence 4:30 p.m. FS1
Washington State at Arizona State 4:30 p.m. Pac-12A
Mississippi at Mississippi State 4:30 p.m. SEC
Temple at Cincinnati 6 p.m. CBSS
Ohio Valley final 6 p.m. ESPN2
Butler at Xavier 6:30 p.m. FS1
Washington at Arizona 8 p.m. ESPN
West Coast quarterfinal 8 p.m. ESPN2
Stanford at Oregon 9 p.m. FS1
West Coast quarterfinal 10:30 p.m. ESPN2
Basketball, Atlantic 10 semifinal 9 a.m. CBSS
women’s: ACC semifinal 10 a.m. ESPNU
Big East quarterfinal 11 a.m. FS2
Atlantic 10 semifinal 11:30 a.m. CBSS
ACC semifinal 12:30 p.m. ESPNU
Big East: Butler vs. Seton Hall 1:30 p.m. FS2
SEC Tournament 3 p.m. ESPNU
Big Ten semifinal 4:30 p.m. BTN
Big East: Marquette vs. TBD 5 p.m. FS2
SEC semifinal 5:30 p.m. ESPNU
Big Ten semifinal 7 p.m. BTN
Pac-12 semifinal 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Big East: Creighton vs. St. John’s 7:30 p.m. FS2
Pac-12 semifinal 9:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Football XFL: Seattle at Houston Noon Ch 9
XFL: New York at Dallas 3 p.m. Ch 11
Golf European Tour, third round 2 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 10:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
Champions Tour, second round 3:30 p.m. Golf
Gymnastics American Cup 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
American Cup 3 p.m. NBCS
MLB spring Astros vs. Cardinals 11 a.m. MLB
D-backs vs. Angels 1 p.m. FSAZ
NBA 76ers at Warriors 6:30 p.m. Ch 9
NHL Capitals at Penguins 11 a.m. NHL
Lightning at Bruins 5 p.m. NHL
Blue Jackets at Oilers 8 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men’s EPL: Liverpool vs. Bournemouth 5:25 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: VfL Wolfsburg vs. RB Leipzig 7:30 a.m. FS1
Bund.: Schalke 04 vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 7:30 a.m. FS2
EPL: Arsenal vs. West Ham 7:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Brighton at Wolverhampton 8 a.m. CNBC
EPL: Burnley vs. Tottenham 10:25 a.m. NBCS
USL: Las Vegas FC at San Diego SC 8 p.m. ESPNEWS
Liga MX: Atletico San Luis at Monterrey 9:30 p.m. FS2
RADIO SATURDAY
Basketball, men’s Auburn at Tennessee 10 a.m. 1490-AM*
Kansas at Texas Tech Noon 1490-AM*
Louisville at Virginia 2 p.m. 1490-AM*
North Carolina at Duke 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
Washington at Arizona 8 p.m. 1290-AM
Washington at Arizona 8 p.m. 107.5-FM
Golf The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*
Hockey Tucson at Chicago 6 p.m. 1450-AM
NBA 76ers at Warriors 6 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)