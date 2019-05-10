TV SATURDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Monster Energy race 4:30 p.m. FS1
IndyCar race 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
Golf European Tour, third round 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13
Champions Tour, third round Noon Golf
MLB Mariners at Red Sox 10 a.m. MLB
Indians at Athletics 1 p.m. FS1
Yankees-Rays (JIP) or Phillies-Royals 4 p.m. MLB
Braves at D-backs 5 p.m. FSAZ
Nats-Dodgers or Reds-Giants (JIP) 6 p.m. MLB
NCAA baseball Kentucky at South Carolina 9 a.m. SEC
LSU at Arkansas 11 a.m. ESPN2
Kansas at TCU Noon FSAZ
Tennessee vs. Florida Noon SEC
Oregon State at Oregon 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Maryland at Minnesota 5 p.m. BTN
Indiana State at Dallas Baptist 6:30 p.m. ESPNU
NHL Playoffs Blues at Sharks, Game 1 5 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men’s Bund.: Leipzig vs. Munich 6:30 a.m. Ch 11
Bund.: Dortmund vs. Dusseldorf 6:30 a.m. FS1
Bund.: Stuttgart vs. Wolfsburg 6:30 a.m. FS2
MLS: LA Galaxy vs. New York City FC 1 p.m. ESPN
Softball ACC: Florida State vs. North Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN
Big East: DePaul vs. Villanova 9:30 a.m. FS1
C-USA: Louisiana Tech vs. Marshall 10 a.m. CBSS
Arizona at UCLA Noon Pac-12A
SEC: Alabama vs. Florida 5 p.m. ESPN2
Track and field Pac-12 Outdoor Championships 7:30 p.m. Pac-12A
RADIO SATURDAY
MLB Brewers at Cubs 11:20 a.m. 1490-AM*
Braves at Diamondbacks 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
NCAA baseball USC at Arizona 6 p.m. 1290-AM
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Legend: (JIP) joined in progress
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)