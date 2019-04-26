TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race 10 a.m. FS1

Football IFL: Iowa at Tucson 6 p.m. CW/58

Golf European Tour, third round 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13

Champions Tour, second round Noon Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 3 p.m. Golf

MLB Reds at Cardinals or Orioles at Twins 11 a.m. MLB

Indians at Astros 1 p.m. FS1

Brewers at Mets 4 p.m. FS1

Cubs at D-backs 5 p.m. FSAZ

Pirates at Dodgers or Rangers at Mariners (JIP) 7 p.m. MLB

NCAA baseball Georgia at Mississippi State 10 a.m. SEC

Kentucky at Florida 3 p.m. SEC

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech 5:30 p.m. ESPNU

NCAA football Colorado Spring Game 11 a.m. Pac-12N

Washington Spring Game Noon Pac-12N

NFL Draft, Rounds 4-7 9 a.m. Ch 9, ESPN

Draft, Rounds 4-7 9 a.m. NFL

NHL Playoffs Stars at Blues, Game 2 Noon Ch 4

Blue Jackets at Bruins Game 2 5 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men’s EPL: Tottenham vs. West Ham 4:25 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Schalke vs. Dortmund 6:20 a.m. FS2

EPL: Crystal Palace vs. Everton 6:55 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Gladbach vs. Stuttgart 9:20 a.m. FS2

EPL: Brighton vs. Newcastle United 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

Liga MX: Necaxa vs. Monterrey 4:55 p.m. FS2

Softball Georgia at South Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN2

Florida at Auburn 11 a.m. ESPN2

Missouri at Mississippi State 1 p.m. SEC Texas Tech at Oklahoma State 2 p.m. FSAZ

Kentucky at Alabama 3:30 p.m. ESPNU

Oregon State at Oregon 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Arkansas at Texas A&M 6 p.m. SEC

Tennis Pac-12 Tournament 3 p.m. Pac-12N

RADIO SATURDAY

MLB Cubs at D-backs 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Legend: JIP (joined in progress)

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CW/Ch 58 (Ch 8 on Cox and Comcast) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

