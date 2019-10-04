TV SATURDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race Noon NBCS
Golf European Tour, third round 4:30 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 10:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 2 p.m. Golf
MLB Twins at Yankees, Game 2 2 p.m. FS1
Rays at Astros, Game 2 6 p.m. FS1
NBA preseason Kings vs. Pacers 6:30 a.m. NBA
Lakers at Warriors 5 p.m. TNT
NCAA football Oklahoma at Kansas 9 a.m. Ch 9
Iowa at Michigan 9 a.m. Ch 11
Maryland at Rutgers 9 a.m. BTN
Tulane at Army 9 a.m. CBSS
Purdue at Penn State 9 a.m. ESPN
TCU at Iowa State 9 a.m. ESPN2
Kent State at Wisconsin 9 a.m. ESPNU
Oklahoma State at Texas Tech 9 a.m. FS1
Utah State at LSU 9 a.m. SEC
Boston College at Louisville 9:30 a.m. FSAZ
Bowling Green at Notre Dame 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
Texas at West Virginia 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
Auburn at Florida 12:30 p.m. Ch 13
Illinois at Minnesota 12:30 p.m. BTN
Air Force at Navy 12:30 p.m. CBSS
Virginia Tech at Miami 12:30 p.m. ESPN
Baylor at Kansas State 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
Memphis at Louisiana-Monroe 12:45 p.m. ESPNU
Northwestern at Nebraska 1 p.m. Ch 11
Troy at Missouri 1 p.m. SEC
Arizona at Colorado 1:30 p.m. Pac-12A
South Florida at Connecticut 4 p.m. CBSS
Georgia at Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPN
Michigan State at Ohio State 4:30 p.m. Ch 9
Tulsa at SMU 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
Vanderbilt at Missouri 4:30 p.m. SEC
California at Oregon 5 p.m. Ch 11
Oregon State at UCLA 6 p.m. Pac-12N
San Diego State at Colorado State 7 p.m. ESPN2
Boise State at UNLV 7:30 p.m. CBSS
Washington at Stanford 7:30 p.m. ESPN
NHL Bruins at Coyotes 6 p.m. FSAZ
Soccer, men’s EPL: Tottenham at Brighton 4:25 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Hoffenheim at Bayern Munich 6:30 a.m. FS1
Bund.: Dortmund at SC Freiburg 6:30 a.m. FS2
EPL: Leicester City at Liverpool 6:55 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Koln at Schalke 9:20 a.m. FS2
EPL: Crystal Palace at West Ham 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
Volleyball Wisconsin at Nebraska 5 p.m. BTN
RADIO SATURDAY
Golf The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*
NCAA football Purdue at Penn State 9 a.m. 1490-AM*
Virginia Tech at Miami 12:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Arizona at Colorado 1:30 p.m. 1290-AM
Arizona at Colorado 1:30 p.m. 107.5-FM
Northern Colorado at NAU 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
Washington at Stanford 7 p.m. 1490-AM*
NHL Bruins at Coyotes 6 p.m. 1450-AM
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)