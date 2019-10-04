TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race Noon NBCS

Golf European Tour, third round 4:30 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 10:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 2 p.m. Golf

MLB Twins at Yankees, Game 2 2 p.m. FS1

Rays at Astros, Game 2 6 p.m. FS1

NBA preseason Kings vs. Pacers 6:30 a.m. NBA

Lakers at Warriors 5 p.m. TNT

NCAA football Oklahoma at Kansas 9 a.m. Ch 9

Iowa at Michigan 9 a.m. Ch 11

Maryland at Rutgers 9 a.m. BTN

Tulane at Army 9 a.m. CBSS

Purdue at Penn State 9 a.m. ESPN

TCU at Iowa State 9 a.m. ESPN2

Kent State at Wisconsin 9 a.m. ESPNU

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech 9 a.m. FS1

Utah State at LSU 9 a.m. SEC

Boston College at Louisville 9:30 a.m. FSAZ

Bowling Green at Notre Dame 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

Texas at West Virginia 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Auburn at Florida 12:30 p.m. Ch 13

Illinois at Minnesota 12:30 p.m. BTN

Air Force at Navy 12:30 p.m. CBSS

Virginia Tech at Miami 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Baylor at Kansas State 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

Memphis at Louisiana-Monroe 12:45 p.m. ESPNU

Northwestern at Nebraska 1 p.m. Ch 11

Troy at Missouri 1 p.m. SEC

Arizona at Colorado 1:30 p.m. Pac-12A

South Florida at Connecticut 4 p.m. CBSS

Georgia at Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPN

Michigan State at Ohio State 4:30 p.m. Ch 9

Tulsa at SMU 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

Vanderbilt at Missouri 4:30 p.m. SEC

California at Oregon 5 p.m. Ch 11

Oregon State at UCLA 6 p.m. Pac-12N

San Diego State at Colorado State 7 p.m. ESPN2

Boise State at UNLV 7:30 p.m. CBSS

Washington at Stanford 7:30 p.m. ESPN

NHL Bruins at Coyotes 6 p.m. FSAZ

Soccer, men’s EPL: Tottenham at Brighton 4:25 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Hoffenheim at Bayern Munich 6:30 a.m. FS1

Bund.: Dortmund at SC Freiburg 6:30 a.m. FS2

EPL: Leicester City at Liverpool 6:55 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Koln at Schalke 9:20 a.m. FS2

EPL: Crystal Palace at West Ham 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

Volleyball Wisconsin at Nebraska 5 p.m. BTN

RADIO SATURDAY

Golf The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

NCAA football Purdue at Penn State 9 a.m. 1490-AM*

Virginia Tech at Miami 12:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Arizona at Colorado 1:30 p.m. 1290-AM

Arizona at Colorado 1:30 p.m. 107.5-FM

Northern Colorado at NAU 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

Washington at Stanford 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

NHL Bruins at Coyotes 6 p.m. 1450-AM

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

