TV SATURDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race Noon NBCS
Golf European Tour, third round 4 a.m. Golf
MLB Yankees at Red Sox 1 p.m. FS1
D-backs at Reds 1 p.m. FSAZ
Phillies at Mets 4 p.m. FS1
Giants at Dodgers or Rockies at Padres 6 p.m. MLB
NCAA football Cincinnati at Ohio State 9 a.m. Ch 9
Army at Michigan 9 a.m. Ch 11
Vanderbilt at Purdue 9 a.m. BTN
UAB at Akron 9 a.m. CBSS
Syracuse at Maryland 9 a.m. ESPN
West Virginia at Missouri 9 a.m. ESPN2
Old Dominion at Virginia Tech 9 a.m. ESPNU
Rutgers at Iowa 9 a.m. FS1
Charleston Southern at South Carolina 9 a.m. SEC
Northern Illinois at Utah 10 a.m. Pac-12N
Texas A&M at Clemson 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
Nebraska at Colorado 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Central Michigan at Wisconsin 12:30 p.m. BTN
Illinois at Connecticut 12:30 p.m. CBSS
Southern Miss at Mississippi State 12:30 p.m. ESPNU
Murray State at Georgia 1 p.m. ESPN2
New Mexico State at Alabama 1 p.m. SEC
San Diego State at UCLA 1:15 p.m. Pac-12N
Central Florida at Florida Atlantic 4 p.m. CBSS
BYU at Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPN
LSU at Texas 4:30 p.m. Ch 9
Buffalo at Penn State 4:30 p.m. Ch 11
Western Michigan at Michigan State 4:30 p.m. BTN
Tulane at Auburn 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
UT-Martin at Florida 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
Nevada at Oregon 4:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Arkansas at Mississippi 4:30 p.m. SEC
UTEP at Texas Tech 5 p.m. FSAZ
Minnesota at Fresno State 7:30 p.m. CBSS
Stanford at USC 7:30 p.m. ESPN
California at Washington 7:30 p.m. FS1
NAU at Arizona 7:45 p.m. Pac-12A
Tennis U.S. Open, women’s final 1 p.m. ESPN
RADIO SATURDAY
Golf The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*
MLB D-backs at Reds 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
NCAA football NAU at Arizona 7:45 p.m. 1290-AM
NAU at Arizona 7:45 p.m. 1490-AM*
NAU at Arizona 7:45 p.m. 107.5-FM
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)