TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race Noon NBCS

Golf European Tour, third round 4 a.m. Golf

MLB Yankees at Red Sox 1 p.m. FS1

D-backs at Reds 1 p.m. FSAZ

Phillies at Mets 4 p.m. FS1

Giants at Dodgers or Rockies at Padres 6 p.m. MLB

NCAA football Cincinnati at Ohio State 9 a.m. Ch 9

Army at Michigan 9 a.m. Ch 11

Vanderbilt at Purdue 9 a.m. BTN

UAB at Akron 9 a.m. CBSS

Syracuse at Maryland 9 a.m. ESPN

West Virginia at Missouri 9 a.m. ESPN2

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech 9 a.m. ESPNU

Rutgers at Iowa 9 a.m. FS1

Charleston Southern at South Carolina 9 a.m. SEC

Northern Illinois at Utah 10 a.m. Pac-12N

Texas A&M at Clemson 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Nebraska at Colorado 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Central Michigan at Wisconsin 12:30 p.m. BTN

Illinois at Connecticut 12:30 p.m. CBSS

Southern Miss at Mississippi State 12:30 p.m. ESPNU

Murray State at Georgia 1 p.m. ESPN2

New Mexico State at Alabama 1 p.m. SEC

San Diego State at UCLA 1:15 p.m. Pac-12N

Central Florida at Florida Atlantic 4 p.m. CBSS

BYU at Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPN

LSU at Texas 4:30 p.m. Ch 9

Buffalo at Penn State 4:30 p.m. Ch 11

Western Michigan at Michigan State 4:30 p.m. BTN

Tulane at Auburn 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

UT-Martin at Florida 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

Nevada at Oregon 4:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Arkansas at Mississippi 4:30 p.m. SEC

UTEP at Texas Tech 5 p.m. FSAZ

Minnesota at Fresno State 7:30 p.m. CBSS

Stanford at USC 7:30 p.m. ESPN

California at Washington 7:30 p.m. FS1

NAU at Arizona 7:45 p.m. Pac-12A

Tennis U.S. Open, women’s final 1 p.m. ESPN

RADIO SATURDAY

Golf The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

MLB D-backs at Reds 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

NCAA football NAU at Arizona 7:45 p.m. 1290-AM

NAU at Arizona 7:45 p.m. 1490-AM*

NAU at Arizona 7:45 p.m. 107.5-FM

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles