TV SATURDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
Baseball Senior League final 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
Basketball Big 3 League Noon CBSS
Golf LPGA Tour, third round 3 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 8 a.m. Ch 4
PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
MLB Red Sox at Yankees 10 a.m. FS1
Brewers at Cubs 1 p.m. MLB
Angels at Indians 4 p.m. FS1
Nationals at D-backs 5 p.m. FSAZ
Padres-Dodgers or Cardinals-Athletics 6 p.m. MLB
NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame Ceremony 4 p.m. ESPN
Pro Football Hall of Fame Ceremony 4 p.m. NFL
Soccer, men’s Chelsea at Monchengladbach 8 a.m. ESPNEWS
Manchester United vs. AC Milan 9:30 a.m. ESPN2
Bayern Munich at Borussia Dortmund 11:30 a.m. Ch 11
MLS: L.A. Galaxy at Atlanta United 2 p.m. Ch 11
Liga MX: Leon at Monterrey 7 p.m. FS2
Soccer, women’s Ireland at United States 7 p.m. ESPN2
Softball Junior League World Series final 2 p.m. ESPN2
Swimming USA National Championships 11 a.m. Ch 4
WNBA Las Vegas at Dallas 5 p.m. NBA
RADIO SATURDAY
Golf The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*
MLB Red Sox at Yankees 10 a.m. 1490-AM*
Nationals at D-backs 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish)