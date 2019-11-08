TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing

NASCAR Xfinity race — 1:30 p.m. Ch 4

Basketball, men’s

Central Connecticut St. at St. John’s — 2 p.m. FS2

Iona at La Salle — 2 p.m. NBCS

NJIT at Providence — 2:30 p.m. FSAZ

Texas at Purdue — 5 p.m. FS1

Oklahoma at Minnesota — 6 p.m. BTN

Rhode Island at Maryland — 7 p.m. FS1

Boise State at Oregon — 9 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf

Champions Tour, third round — 1:30 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round — 7:30 p.m. Golf

NCAA football

Penn State at Minnesota — 10 a.m. Ch 9

Maryland at Ohio State — 10 a.m. Ch 11

Purdue at Northwestern — 10 a.m. BTN

UMass at Army — 10 a.m. CBSS

Vanderbilt at Florida — 10 a.m. ESPN

Texas Tech at West Virginia — 10 a.m. ESPN2

East Carolina at SMU — 10 a.m. ESPNU

Baylor at TCU — 10 a.m. FS1

Western Kentucky at Arkansas — 10 a.m. SEC

Georgia Tech at Virginia — 10:30 a.m. FSAZ

Stanford at Colorado — 1 p.m. Pac-12N

USC at Arizona State — 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

LSU at Alabama — 1:30 p.m. Ch 13

UConn at Cincinnati — 1:30 p.m. CBSS

Kansas State at Texas — 1:30 p.m. ESPN

Louisville at Miami — 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

Princeton at Dartmouth — 1:30 p.m. ESPNU

Illinois at Michigan State — 1:30 p.m. FS1

UAB at Southern Miss — 1:30 p.m. NFL

Iowa at Wisconsin — 2 p.m. Ch 11

New Mexico State at Mississippi — 2 p.m. SEC

Utah State at Fresno State — 5 p.m. CBSS

Missouri at Georgia — 5 p.m. ESPN

Appalachian State at South Carolina — 5 p.m. ESPN2

Washington State at California — 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Clemson at NC State — 5:30 p.m. Ch 9

Liberty at BYU — 5:30 p.m. ESPNU

Tennessee at Kentucky — 5:30 p.m. SEC

Iowa State at Oklahoma — 6 p.m. Ch 11

Wyoming at Boise State — 8:15 p.m. ESPN

Nevada at San Diego State — 8:30 p.m. ESPN2

Alcorn State at Grambling State (T) — 8:30 p.m. ESPNU

NCAA hockey

Minnesota at Michigan — 3 p.m. BTN

NHL

Wild at Coyotes — 6 p.m. FSAZ

Soccer, men’s

EPL: Crystal Palace at Chelsea — 5:25 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Sheffield United at Tottenham — 7:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Arsenal at Leicester City — 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

RADIO SATURDAY

Golf

The Golf Arizona Show — 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

Hockey

Stockton at Tucson — 7 p.m. 1450-AM

NCAA football

Sacramento State at Northern Arizona — 2 p.m. 1490-AM*

Iowa State at Oklahoma — 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Legend: (T) tape delay

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles