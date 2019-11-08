TV SATURDAY
Auto racing
NASCAR Xfinity race — 1:30 p.m. Ch 4
Basketball, men’s
Central Connecticut St. at St. John’s — 2 p.m. FS2
Iona at La Salle — 2 p.m. NBCS
NJIT at Providence — 2:30 p.m. FSAZ
Texas at Purdue — 5 p.m. FS1
Oklahoma at Minnesota — 6 p.m. BTN
Rhode Island at Maryland — 7 p.m. FS1
Boise State at Oregon — 9 p.m. Pac-12N
Golf
Champions Tour, third round — 1:30 p.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, final round — 7:30 p.m. Golf
NCAA football
Penn State at Minnesota — 10 a.m. Ch 9
Maryland at Ohio State — 10 a.m. Ch 11
Purdue at Northwestern — 10 a.m. BTN
UMass at Army — 10 a.m. CBSS
Vanderbilt at Florida — 10 a.m. ESPN
Texas Tech at West Virginia — 10 a.m. ESPN2
East Carolina at SMU — 10 a.m. ESPNU
Baylor at TCU — 10 a.m. FS1
Western Kentucky at Arkansas — 10 a.m. SEC
Georgia Tech at Virginia — 10:30 a.m. FSAZ
Stanford at Colorado — 1 p.m. Pac-12N
USC at Arizona State — 1:30 p.m. Ch 9
LSU at Alabama — 1:30 p.m. Ch 13
UConn at Cincinnati — 1:30 p.m. CBSS
Kansas State at Texas — 1:30 p.m. ESPN
Louisville at Miami — 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
Princeton at Dartmouth — 1:30 p.m. ESPNU
Illinois at Michigan State — 1:30 p.m. FS1
UAB at Southern Miss — 1:30 p.m. NFL
Iowa at Wisconsin — 2 p.m. Ch 11
New Mexico State at Mississippi — 2 p.m. SEC
Utah State at Fresno State — 5 p.m. CBSS
Missouri at Georgia — 5 p.m. ESPN
Appalachian State at South Carolina — 5 p.m. ESPN2
Washington State at California — 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Clemson at NC State — 5:30 p.m. Ch 9
Liberty at BYU — 5:30 p.m. ESPNU
Tennessee at Kentucky — 5:30 p.m. SEC
Iowa State at Oklahoma — 6 p.m. Ch 11
Wyoming at Boise State — 8:15 p.m. ESPN
Nevada at San Diego State — 8:30 p.m. ESPN2
Alcorn State at Grambling State (T) — 8:30 p.m. ESPNU
NCAA hockey
Minnesota at Michigan — 3 p.m. BTN
NHL
Wild at Coyotes — 6 p.m. FSAZ
Soccer, men’s
EPL: Crystal Palace at Chelsea — 5:25 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Sheffield United at Tottenham — 7:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Arsenal at Leicester City — 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
RADIO SATURDAY
Golf
The Golf Arizona Show — 8 a.m. 1490-AM*
Hockey
Stockton at Tucson — 7 p.m. 1450-AM
NCAA football
Sacramento State at Northern Arizona — 2 p.m. 1490-AM*
Iowa State at Oklahoma — 6 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Legend: (T) tape delay
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)