TV SATURDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

Golf European Tour, third round 3:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round Noon Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 3:30 p.m. Golf

Champions Tour, second round 5:30 p.m. Golf

MLB Tigers at Yankees 1 p.m. FS1

Rays at Indians 4 p.m. FS1

Rockies at Padres 5:30 p.m. FSAZ Plus

D-backs at Dodgers 6 p.m. FSAZ

NCAA football Oregon State at Ohio State 9 a.m. Ch 9

Kent State at Illinois 9 a.m. BTN

Houston at Rice 9 a.m. CBSS

Mississippi vs. Texas Tech 9 a.m. ESPN

James Madison at NC State 9 a.m. ESPNU

Villanova at Temple 9 a.m. ESPNEWS

Southern at TCU 9 a.m. FSAZ

FAU at Oklahoma 9 a.m. Ch 11

Texas vs. Maryland 9 a.m. FS1

Coastal Carolina at South Carolina 9 a.m. SEC

Washington vs. Auburn 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Appalachian State at Penn State 12:30 p.m. BTN

West Virginia vs. Tennessee 12:30 p.m. Ch 13

Washington State at Wyoming 12:30 p.m. CBSS

Austin Peay at Georgia 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Central Michigan at Kentucky 12:30 p.m. ESPNU

North Carolina at California 1 p.m. Ch 11

UNLV at USC 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Eastern Illinois at Arkansas 1 p.m. SEC

Boise State at Troy 3 p.m. ESPNEWS

Indiana at FIU 4 p.m. CBSS

Cincinnati at UCLA 4 p.m. ESPN

Michigan at Notre Dame 4:30 p.m. Ch 4

Stephen F. Austin at Mississippi State 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

Charleston Southern at Florida 4::30 p.m. SEC

Louisville vs. Alabama 5 p.m. Ch 9

Akron at Nebraska 5 p.m. Ch 11

Bowling Green at Akron 5 p.m. Pac-12N

UTSA at Arizona State 7:30 p.m. FS1

BYU at Arizona 7:45 p.m. ESPN

Navy at Hawaii 8 p.m. CBSS

Soccer EPL: Leicester City vs. Liverpool 4:30 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Leverkusen vs. Wolfsburg 6:30 a.m. FS1

Bund.: Frankfurt vs. Bremen 6:30 a.m. FS2

EPL: Chelsea vs. AFC Bournemouth 7 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Manchester City vs. Newcastle Utd. 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

Bund.: Stuttgart vs. Bayern Munich 9:30 a.m. FS2

Tennis U.S. Open, third round 8 a.m. ESPN2

U.S. Open, third round 4 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO SATURDAY

NCAA football FAU at Oklahoma 9 a.m. 1490-AM*

Washington vs. Auburn 12:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Louisville vs. Alabama 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

BYU at Arizona 7:45 p.m. 1290-AM

BYU at Arizona 7:45 p.m. 107.5-FM

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) FSAZ Plus is Fox Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

