TV SATURDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race 4:30 p.m. NBCS

Basketball World Cup third-place game 1 a.m. (Sun.) ESPN

Golf LPGA Tour, Day 2 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Golf

MLB Pirates at Cubs or Yankees at Blue Jays 11 a.m. MLB

Braves at Nationals 2 p.m. MLB

Brewers at Cardinals or Twins at Indians 4 p.m. MLB

Reds at D-backs 5 p.m. FSAZ

Rays at Angels or White Sox at Mariners 7 p.m. MLB

NCAA football Pittsburgh at Penn State 9 a.m. Ch 9

Ohio State at Indiana 9 a.m. Ch 11

Eastern Michigan at Illinois 9 a.m. BTN

Maryland at Temple 9 a.m. CBSS

Kansas State at Mississippi State 9 a.m. ESPN

Arkansas State at Georgia 9 a.m. ESPN2

Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati 9 a.m. ESPNU

NC State at West Virginia 9 a.m. FS1

Chattanooga at Tennessee 9 a.m. SEC

The Citadel at Georgia Tech 9:30 a.m. FSAZ

Air Force at Colorado 10 a.m. Pac-12N

New Mexico at Notre Dame 11:30 a.m. Ch 4

USC at BYU 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Alabama at South Carolina 12:30 p.m. Ch 13

Georgia Southern at Minnesota 12:30 p.m. BTN

East Carolina at Navy 12:30 p.m. CBSS

Stanford at UCF 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Oklahoma State at Tulsa 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

Memphis at South Alabama 12:30 p.m. ESPNU

Arizona State at Michigan State 1 p.m. Ch 11

Iowa at Iowa State 1 p.m. FS1

Colorado State at Arkansas 1 p.m. SEC

Idaho State at Utah 1:15 p.m. Pac-12N

Florida at Kentucky 4 p.m. ESPN

Kent State at Auburn 4 p.m. ESPN2

Lamar at Texas A&M 4 p.m. ESPNU

Clemson at Syracuse 4:30 p.m. Ch 9

TCU at Purdue 4:30 p.m. BTN

Hawaii at Washington 4:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Northwestern State at LSU 4:30 p.m. SEC

Oklahoma at UCLA 5 p.m. Ch 11

Texas at Rice 5 p.m. CBSS

Northern Illinois at Nebraska 5 p.m. FS1

Portland State at Boise State 7:15 p.m. ESPN2

Texas Tech at Arizona 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Montana at Oregon 7:45 p.m. Pac-12N

Soccer, men’s EPL: Newcastle United at Liverpool 4:25 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Leverkusen vs. Dortmund 6:30 a.m. FS1

Bund.: Gladbach vs. Koln 6:30 a.m. FS2

EPL: Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace 6:55 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig 9:30 a.m. FS2

EPL: Manchester City at Norwich City 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

Liga MX: Necaxa at Monterrey 2:55 p.m. FS2

RADIO SATURDAY

Golf The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

NCAA football Ohio State at Indiana 9 a.m. 1490-AM*

Western New Mexico at Northern Arizona 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

Texas Tech at Arizona 7:30 p.m. 1290-AM

Texas Tech at Arizona 7:30 p.m. 107.5-FM

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

