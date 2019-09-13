TV SATURDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race 4:30 p.m. NBCS
Basketball World Cup third-place game 1 a.m. (Sun.) ESPN
Golf LPGA Tour, Day 2 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Golf
MLB Pirates at Cubs or Yankees at Blue Jays 11 a.m. MLB
Braves at Nationals 2 p.m. MLB
Brewers at Cardinals or Twins at Indians 4 p.m. MLB
Reds at D-backs 5 p.m. FSAZ
Rays at Angels or White Sox at Mariners 7 p.m. MLB
NCAA football Pittsburgh at Penn State 9 a.m. Ch 9
Ohio State at Indiana 9 a.m. Ch 11
Eastern Michigan at Illinois 9 a.m. BTN
Maryland at Temple 9 a.m. CBSS
Kansas State at Mississippi State 9 a.m. ESPN
Arkansas State at Georgia 9 a.m. ESPN2
Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati 9 a.m. ESPNU
NC State at West Virginia 9 a.m. FS1
Chattanooga at Tennessee 9 a.m. SEC
The Citadel at Georgia Tech 9:30 a.m. FSAZ
Air Force at Colorado 10 a.m. Pac-12N
New Mexico at Notre Dame 11:30 a.m. Ch 4
USC at BYU 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
Alabama at South Carolina 12:30 p.m. Ch 13
Georgia Southern at Minnesota 12:30 p.m. BTN
East Carolina at Navy 12:30 p.m. CBSS
Stanford at UCF 12:30 p.m. ESPN
Oklahoma State at Tulsa 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
Memphis at South Alabama 12:30 p.m. ESPNU
Arizona State at Michigan State 1 p.m. Ch 11
Iowa at Iowa State 1 p.m. FS1
Colorado State at Arkansas 1 p.m. SEC
Idaho State at Utah 1:15 p.m. Pac-12N
Florida at Kentucky 4 p.m. ESPN
Kent State at Auburn 4 p.m. ESPN2
Lamar at Texas A&M 4 p.m. ESPNU
Clemson at Syracuse 4:30 p.m. Ch 9
TCU at Purdue 4:30 p.m. BTN
Hawaii at Washington 4:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Northwestern State at LSU 4:30 p.m. SEC
Oklahoma at UCLA 5 p.m. Ch 11
Texas at Rice 5 p.m. CBSS
Northern Illinois at Nebraska 5 p.m. FS1
Portland State at Boise State 7:15 p.m. ESPN2
Texas Tech at Arizona 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Montana at Oregon 7:45 p.m. Pac-12N
Soccer, men’s EPL: Newcastle United at Liverpool 4:25 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Leverkusen vs. Dortmund 6:30 a.m. FS1
Bund.: Gladbach vs. Koln 6:30 a.m. FS2
EPL: Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace 6:55 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig 9:30 a.m. FS2
EPL: Manchester City at Norwich City 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
Liga MX: Necaxa at Monterrey 2:55 p.m. FS2
RADIO SATURDAY
Golf The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*
NCAA football Ohio State at Indiana 9 a.m. 1490-AM*
Western New Mexico at Northern Arizona 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
Texas Tech at Arizona 7:30 p.m. 1290-AM
Texas Tech at Arizona 7:30 p.m. 107.5-FM
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)