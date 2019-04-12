TV SATURDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Monster Energy Cup race 4:30 p.m. Ch 11
Formula One race 11:05 p.m. ESPN2
Golf The Masters, third round Noon Ch 13
MLB Orioles at Red Sox or White Sox at Yankees 10 a.m. MLB
Rockies at Giants 1 p.m. FS1
Mets at Braves 4 p.m. FS1
Padres at D-backs 5 p.m. FSAZ
Brewers at Dodgers or Astros at Mariners (JIP) 7 p.m. MLB
NBA Playoffs Nets at 76ers, Game 1 11:30 a.m. ESPN
Magic at Raptors, Game 1 2 p.m. ESPN
Clippers at Warriors, Game 1 5 p.m. Ch 9
Spurs at Nuggets, Game 1 7:30 p.m. ESPN
NCAA baseball Kentucky at Mississippi 5 p.m. SEC
Washington at Stanford (JIP) 9 p.m. Pac-12N
NCAA football Ohio State Spring Game 9 a.m. BTN
Notre Dame Spring Game 9:30 a.m. NBCS
Utah Spring Game 10 a.m. Pac-12N
Nebraska Spring Game 11 a.m. BTN
Alabama Spring Game 11 a.m. ESPN2
Texas A&M Spring Game 11 a.m. SEC
Minnesota Spring Game 1 p.m. BTN
Stanford Spring Game 1 p.m. Pac-12N
Auburn Spring Game 1 p.m. SEC
Michigan State Spring Game 3 p.m. BTN
Tennessee Spring Game 3 p.m. SEC
Penn State Spring Game 5 p.m. BTN
Arizona Spring Game 5 p.m. Pac-12A
NCAA hockey Frozen Four final: Minn.-Duluth vs. UMass 5 p.m. ESPN2
NHL Playoffs Hurricanes at Capitals, Game 2 Noon Ch 4
Stars at Predators, Game 2 3 p.m. CNBC
Maple Leafs at Bruins, Game 2 5 p.m. Ch 4
Avalanche at Flames, Game 2 7:30 p.m. NBCS
Soccer. Men’s EPL: Tottenham vs. Huddersfield Town 4:25 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: RB Leipzig vs. Wolfsburg 6:30 a.m. FS1
EPL: Southampton vs. Wolves 6:55 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Borussia Dortmund vs. Mainz 05 9:30 a.m. FS1
EPL: West Ham United vs. Man. United 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
Softball Georgia at Alabama 9 a.m. ESPN2
South Carolina at Auburn 9 a.m. SEC
Arizona at Grand Canyon 1 p.m. FSAZ
Arizona State at Washington 3 p.m. Pac-12A
Oregon at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12N
RADIO SATURDAY
Hockey San Diego at Tucson 7:05 p.m. 1450-AM
MLB White Sox at Yankees 10 a.m. 1490-AM*
Padres at D-backs 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Legend: (JIP) joined in progress
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)