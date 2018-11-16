TV SATURDAY
Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race 4:30 p.m. NBCS
Golf European Tour, third round 4 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 2:30 p.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 9 p.m. Golf
NBA Jazz at Celtics 5:30 p.m. NBA
Thunder at Suns 7 p.m. FSAZ
NCAA basketball Furman at Villanova 3 p.m. FS2
Houston Baptist at Wisconsin 6 p.m. BTN
Saint Louis at Seton Hall 6 p.m. FS2
NCAA football Ohio State at Maryland 10 a.m. Ch 9
Michigan State at Nebraska 10 a.m. Ch 11
Northwestern at Michigan 10 a.m. BTN
Colgate at Army 10 a.m. CBSS
Arkansas at Mississippi State 10 a.m. ESPN
Harvard at Yale 10 a.m. ESPN2
Idaho at Florida 10 a.m. ESPNU
TCU at Baylor 10 a.m. FS1
Pittsburgh at Wake Forest 10 a.m. FSAZ
The Citadel at Alabama 10 a.m. SEC
Notre Dame vs. Syracuse 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
West Virginia at Oklahoma State 1:30 p.m. Ch 9
USC at UCLA 1:30 p.m. Ch 11
Missouri at Tennessee 1:30 p.m. Ch 13
Wisconsin at Purdue 1:30 p.m. BTN
Tulsa at Navy 1:30 p.m. CBSS
Miami at Virginia Tech 1:30 p.m. ESPN
Texas Tech at Kansas State 1:30 p.m. ESPNU
Indiana at Michigan 2 p.m. FS1
Virginia at Georgia Tech 1:30 p.m. FSAZ
Air Force at Wyoming 2 p.m. ESPNEWS
Massachusetts at Georgia 2 p.m. SEC
Rice at LSU 5:30 p.m. ESPNU
Mississippi at Vanderbilt 5:30 p.m. SEC
Cincinnati at UCF 6 p.m. Ch 9
New Mexico State at BYU 8:15 p.m. ESPN2
San Diego State at Fresno State 8:30 p.m. CBSS
Arizona at Washington State 8:30 p.m. ESPN
RADIO SATURDAY
Cycling El Tour de Tucson 7 a.m. 1490-AM*
NCAA football West Virginia at Oklahoma State 1:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Stanford at California 5:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Arizona at Washington State 8:30 p.m. 1290-AM
Arizona at Washington State 8:30 p.m. 107.5-FM
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)