TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s Florida at Butler 10 a.m. Ch 11

Penn State at Ohio State 10 a.m. BTN

Arizona at Baylor 10 a.m. ESPNU

West Virginia at St. John’s 10 a.m. FS1

Boston College at Notre Dame Noon ESPNU

Nebraska at Creighton 12:30 p.m. FS2

Villanova at St. Joseph’s 1 p.m. ESPN2

New Mexico State at Washington State 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Fairleigh Dickinson at Kentucky 2 p.m. SEC

Indiana at Wisconsin 2:30 p.m. BTN

Illinois at Maryland 3 p.m. ESPN2

Cincinnati at Xavier 3 p.m. FS1

Central Arkansas at Utah 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Memphis at UAB 3:30 p.m. CBSS

Colorado at Kansas 5 p.m. ESPN2

Hawaii at Oregon 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Arkansas at Western Kentucky 5:30 p.m. CBSS

Missouri at Temple 5:30 p.m. ESPNU

Marquette at Kansas State 7 p.m. ESPN2

Georgetown at SMU 7:30 p.m. ESPNU

Louisiana-Lafayette at Arizona State 7:30 p.m. Pac-12A

Basketball, women’s Weber State at New Mexico State 1 p.m. FSAZ

Golf PGA Tour, final round 8 a.m. Golf

Father/Son Challenge (T) 3 p.m. Golf

NBA Cavaliers at 76ers 5:30 p.m. NBA

Suns at Rockets 6 p.m. FSAZ

NCAA football Big 12: Baylor vs. Oklahoma 10 a.m. Ch 9

Sun Belt: Louisiana at Appalachian State 10 a.m. ESPN

MAC: Central Michigan vs. Miami (Ohio) 10 a.m. ESPN2

Conference USA: UAB at Florida Atlantic 11:30 a.m. CBSS

American: Cincinnati at Memphis 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

SEC: Georgia vs. LSU 2 p.m. Ch 13

Mountain West: Hawaii at Boise State 2 p.m. ESPN

SWAC: Southern at Alcorn State 2 p.m. ESPNU

ACC: Clemson vs. Virginia 5:30 p.m. Ch 9

Big Ten: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin 6 p.m. Ch 11

NCAA hockey Denver at Arizona State 4:30 p.m. Pac-12A

NHL Maple Leafs at Blues 5 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men’s EPL: Chelsea at Everton 5:25 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Bayern Munich at Gladbach 7:30 a.m. FS1

Bund.: Dusseldorf at Dortmund 7:30 a.m. FS2

EPL: Liverpool at AFC Bournemouth 7:55 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Schalke at Leverkusen 10:20 a.m. FS2

EPL: Manchester United at Manchester City 10:25 a.m. NBC

RADIO SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s Arizona at Baylor 10 a.m. 1290-AM

Arizona at Baylor 10 a.m. 107.5-FM

Basketball, women’s Arizona at UTEP 1 p.m. 1400-AM

Golf The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

Hockey Tucson at Iowa 6 p.m. 1450-AM

NCAA football Big 12: Baylor vs. Oklahoma 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

Big Ten: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Legend: (T) tape delay

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

