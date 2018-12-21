TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SATURDAY

NBA Suns at Wizards 5 p.m. FSAZ

Raptors at 76ers 5:30 p.m. NBA

NCAA basketball Grambling State at Wisconsin 10 a.m. BTN

Wake Forest at Tennessee 10 a.m. ESPN2

Georgia at Georgia Tech 10 a.m. ESPNU

Arkansas-Little Rock at Georgetown 10 a.m. FSAZ

UConn vs. Villanova 10:30 a.m. Ch 13

Cal State Fullerton at Nebraska Noon BTN

Clemson at South Carolina Noon ESPN

Arkansas State at Syracuse Noon FSAZ

Texas State at Arkansas Noon SEC

Florida State vs. Saint Louis 12:30 p.m. FS2

Ohio State vs. UCLA 1 p.m. Ch 13

Colorado vs. Idaho State 1 p.m. ESPNU

Boston College at DePaul 1:30 p.m. FS1

Air Force at Michigan 2 p.m. BTN

Wichita State at VCU 2 p.m. ESPN2

Murray State at Auburn 2:30 p.m. SEC

Loyola Chicago at St. Joseph’s 3 p.m. CBSS

UNLV at Hawaii 3 p.m. ESPNU

Florida vs. Florida-Gulf Coast 3 p.m. FS2

Stanford at San Francisco 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Kentucky vs. North Carolina 3:15 p.m. Ch 13

Seton Hall at Maryland 3:30 p.m. FS1

Jacksonville at Indiana 4 p.m. BTN

BYU at San Diego State 5 p.m. CBSS

Kansas vs. Vanderbilt 5 p.m. ESPN2

UC Davis at Arizona 5 p.m. Pac-12A

Wright State at Mississippi State 5 p.m. SEC

Drake vs. New Mexico State 5:30 p.m. FS2

Missouri at Illinois 6 p.m. BTN

Sacred Heart at St. John’s 6 p.m. FS1

Kansas at Arizona State 7 p.m. ESPN2

San Diego vs. Washington State 8 p.m. FS1

NCAA bowls Birmingham: Memphis vs. Wake Forest 10 a.m. ESPN

Armed Forces: Army vs. Houston 1:30 p.m. ESPN

Dollar General: Buffalo vs. Troy 5 p.m. ESPN

Hawaii: Louisiana Tech at Hawaii 8:30 p.m. ESPN

NHL Kings at Sharks 2 p.m. NBCS

NFL Redskins at Titans 2:30 p.m. NFL

Ravens at Chargers 6:20 p.m. NFL

Skiing FIS Alpine World Cup 12:30 p.m. NBCS

Soccer EPL: Arsenal vs. Burnley 5:25 a.m. NBCS

Bund: RB Leipzig vs. Werder Bremen 7:30 a.m. FS1

EPL: Chelsea vs Leicester City 7:55 a.m. NBCS

Bund: Bayern Munich vs. Frankfurt 10:20 a.m. FS2

EPL: Cardiff City vs. Manchester United 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

Women’s basketball Notre Dame at Marquette 11:30 a.m. FS1

UConn at California 1 p.m. Pac-12N

RADIO SATURDAY

Hockey Tucson at San Jose 7 p.m. 1450-AM

NBA Suns at Wizards (JIP) 5:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

NCAA basketball Ohio State vs. UCLA 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

Kentucky vs. North Carolina 3:15 p.m. 1490-AM*

UC Davis at Arizona 5 p.m. 1290-AM

UC Davis at Arizona 5 p.m. 107.5-FM

NCAA bowls Hawaii: Louisiana Tech at Hawaii 8:30 p.m. ESPN

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) joined in progress

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

