TV SATURDAY
NBA Suns at Wizards 5 p.m. FSAZ
Raptors at 76ers 5:30 p.m. NBA
NCAA basketball Grambling State at Wisconsin 10 a.m. BTN
Wake Forest at Tennessee 10 a.m. ESPN2
Georgia at Georgia Tech 10 a.m. ESPNU
Arkansas-Little Rock at Georgetown 10 a.m. FSAZ
UConn vs. Villanova 10:30 a.m. Ch 13
Cal State Fullerton at Nebraska Noon BTN
Clemson at South Carolina Noon ESPN
Arkansas State at Syracuse Noon FSAZ
Texas State at Arkansas Noon SEC
Florida State vs. Saint Louis 12:30 p.m. FS2
Ohio State vs. UCLA 1 p.m. Ch 13
Colorado vs. Idaho State 1 p.m. ESPNU
Boston College at DePaul 1:30 p.m. FS1
Air Force at Michigan 2 p.m. BTN
Wichita State at VCU 2 p.m. ESPN2
Murray State at Auburn 2:30 p.m. SEC
Loyola Chicago at St. Joseph’s 3 p.m. CBSS
UNLV at Hawaii 3 p.m. ESPNU
Florida vs. Florida-Gulf Coast 3 p.m. FS2
Stanford at San Francisco 3 p.m. Pac-12N
Kentucky vs. North Carolina 3:15 p.m. Ch 13
Seton Hall at Maryland 3:30 p.m. FS1
Jacksonville at Indiana 4 p.m. BTN
BYU at San Diego State 5 p.m. CBSS
Kansas vs. Vanderbilt 5 p.m. ESPN2
UC Davis at Arizona 5 p.m. Pac-12A
Wright State at Mississippi State 5 p.m. SEC
Drake vs. New Mexico State 5:30 p.m. FS2
Missouri at Illinois 6 p.m. BTN
Sacred Heart at St. John’s 6 p.m. FS1
Kansas at Arizona State 7 p.m. ESPN2
San Diego vs. Washington State 8 p.m. FS1
NCAA bowls Birmingham: Memphis vs. Wake Forest 10 a.m. ESPN
Armed Forces: Army vs. Houston 1:30 p.m. ESPN
Dollar General: Buffalo vs. Troy 5 p.m. ESPN
Hawaii: Louisiana Tech at Hawaii 8:30 p.m. ESPN
NHL Kings at Sharks 2 p.m. NBCS
NFL Redskins at Titans 2:30 p.m. NFL
Ravens at Chargers 6:20 p.m. NFL
Skiing FIS Alpine World Cup 12:30 p.m. NBCS
Soccer EPL: Arsenal vs. Burnley 5:25 a.m. NBCS
Bund: RB Leipzig vs. Werder Bremen 7:30 a.m. FS1
EPL: Chelsea vs Leicester City 7:55 a.m. NBCS
Bund: Bayern Munich vs. Frankfurt 10:20 a.m. FS2
EPL: Cardiff City vs. Manchester United 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
Women’s basketball Notre Dame at Marquette 11:30 a.m. FS1
UConn at California 1 p.m. Pac-12N
RADIO SATURDAY
Hockey Tucson at San Jose 7 p.m. 1450-AM
NBA Suns at Wizards (JIP) 5:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
NCAA basketball Ohio State vs. UCLA 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
Kentucky vs. North Carolina 3:15 p.m. 1490-AM*
UC Davis at Arizona 5 p.m. 1290-AM
UC Davis at Arizona 5 p.m. 107.5-FM
NCAA bowls Hawaii: Louisiana Tech at Hawaii 8:30 p.m. ESPN
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Legend: (JIP) joined in progress
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)