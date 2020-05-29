Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Auto racing The Race All-Star Series 9 a.m. ESPN2
Baseball KBO: Lotte at Doosan 9:55 p.m. ESPN
Horse racing America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS1
MMA UFC Fight Night 3 p.m. ESPN
Rugby NRL: Canberra at Melbourne 2:30 a.m. FS1
NRL: Newcastle at Penrith 11 p.m. FS1
Soccer, men’s Bund.: Bremen at Schalke 04 6:20 a.m. FS1
Bund.: Frankfurt at VfL Wolfsburg 6:20 a.m. FS2
Bund.: Dusseldorf at Bayern Munich 9:20 a.m. FS1
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) on Dish)
