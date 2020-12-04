Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY
Basketball, men’s
NC State at Connecticut 10 a.m. ESPNU
Baylor vs. Gonzaga 11 a.m. Ch 13
Eastern Washington at Arizona Noon Pac-12A
Washington State at Colorado 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Fairleigh Dickinson at Providence 2:30 p.m. FS2
Alabama A&M at Ohio State 5 p.m. BTN
Tennessee-Martin at Illinois 7 p.m. BTN
Golf
European Tour, third round 4 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Golf
LPGA Tour, third round (T) 3:30 p.m. Golf
NCAA football
Ohio State at Michigan State 10 a.m. Ch 9
Texas at Kansas State 10 a.m. Ch 11
Nebraska at Purdue 10 a.m. BTN
Texas A&M at Auburn 10 a.m. ESPN
Oklahoma State at TCU 10 a.m. ESPN2
Penn State at Rutgers 10 a.m. FS1
Kansas at Texas Tech 10 a.m. FS2
Arkansas at Missouri 10 a.m. SEC
Ball State at Central Michigan Noon ESPNU
Syracuse at Notre Dame 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
Indiana at Wisconsin 1:30 p.m. Ch 9
Florida at Tennessee 1:30 p.m. Ch 13
West Virginia at Iowa State 1:30 p.m. ESPN
Tulsa at Navy 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
Iowa at Illinois 1:30 p.m. FS1
Boston College at Virginia 1:30 p.m. FSAZ
Stanford at Washington 2 p.m. Ch 11
BYU at Coastal Carolina 3:30 p.m. ESPNU
Colorado State at San Diego State 5 p.m. CBSS
Oregon at California 5 p.m. ESPN
Colorado at Arizona 5 p.m. FS1
Clemson at Virginia Tech 5:30 p.m. Ch 9
South Carolina at Kentucky 5:30 p.m. SEC
Baylor at Oklahoma 6 p.m. Ch 11
Alabama at LSU 6 p.m. Ch 13
Wyoming at New Mexico 8:30 p.m. CBSS
Oregon State at Utah 8:30 p.m. ESPN
UCLA at Arizona State 8:30 p.m. FS1
Fresno State at Nevada 8:30 p.m. FS2
Soccer, men’s
EPL: Everton at Burnley 5:25 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Fulham at Manchester City 7:55 a.m. NBCS
UEFA: Ajax Amsterdam at Liverpool (T) 9:30 a.m. CBSS
EPL: Manchester United at West Ham 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
UEFA: RB Leipzig at Basaksehir (T) 11:30 a.m. CBSS
EPL: Leeds United at Chelsea 12:55 p.m. NBCS
RADIO SATURDAY
Basketball, men’s
Eastern Washington at Arizona Noon 1290-AM
Eastern Washington at Arizona Noon 107.5-FM
Golf
The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*
NCAA football
Oklahoma State at TCU 10 a.m. 1490-AM*
Colorado at Arizona 5 p.m. 1290-AM
Colorado at Arizona 5 p.m. 107.5-FM
Baylor at Oklahoma 6 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic
Legend: (T) — taped
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)
