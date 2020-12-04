 Skip to main content
Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s

NC State at Connecticut 10 a.m. ESPNU

Baylor vs. Gonzaga 11 a.m. Ch 13

Eastern Washington at Arizona Noon Pac-12A

Washington State at Colorado 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Fairleigh Dickinson at Providence 2:30 p.m. FS2

Alabama A&M at Ohio State 5 p.m. BTN

Tennessee-Martin at Illinois 7 p.m. BTN

Golf

European Tour, third round 4 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Golf

LPGA Tour, third round (T) 3:30 p.m. Golf

NCAA football

Ohio State at Michigan State 10 a.m. Ch 9

Texas at Kansas State 10 a.m. Ch 11

Nebraska at Purdue 10 a.m. BTN

Texas A&M at Auburn 10 a.m. ESPN

Oklahoma State at TCU 10 a.m. ESPN2

Penn State at Rutgers 10 a.m. FS1

Kansas at Texas Tech 10 a.m. FS2

Arkansas at Missouri 10 a.m. SEC

Ball State at Central Michigan Noon ESPNU

Syracuse at Notre Dame 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

Indiana at Wisconsin 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

Florida at Tennessee 1:30 p.m. Ch 13

West Virginia at Iowa State 1:30 p.m. ESPN

Tulsa at Navy 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

Iowa at Illinois 1:30 p.m. FS1

Boston College at Virginia 1:30 p.m. FSAZ

Stanford at Washington 2 p.m. Ch 11

BYU at Coastal Carolina 3:30 p.m. ESPNU

Colorado State at San Diego State 5 p.m. CBSS

Oregon at California 5 p.m. ESPN

Colorado at Arizona 5 p.m. FS1

Clemson at Virginia Tech 5:30 p.m. Ch 9

South Carolina at Kentucky 5:30 p.m. SEC

Baylor at Oklahoma 6 p.m. Ch 11

Alabama at LSU 6 p.m. Ch 13

Wyoming at New Mexico 8:30 p.m. CBSS

Oregon State at Utah 8:30 p.m. ESPN

UCLA at Arizona State 8:30 p.m. FS1

Fresno State at Nevada 8:30 p.m. FS2

Soccer, men’s

EPL: Everton at Burnley 5:25 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Fulham at Manchester City 7:55 a.m. NBCS

UEFA: Ajax Amsterdam at Liverpool (T) 9:30 a.m. CBSS

EPL: Manchester United at West Ham 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

UEFA: RB Leipzig at Basaksehir (T) 11:30 a.m. CBSS

EPL: Leeds United at Chelsea 12:55 p.m. NBCS

RADIO SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s

Eastern Washington at Arizona Noon 1290-AM

Eastern Washington at Arizona Noon 107.5-FM

Golf

The Golf Arizona Show 8 a.m. 1490-AM*

NCAA football

Oklahoma State at TCU 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

Colorado at Arizona 5 p.m. 1290-AM

Colorado at Arizona 5 p.m. 107.5-FM

Baylor at Oklahoma 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic

Legend: (T) — taped

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

