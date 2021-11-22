Search the Star's El Tour de Tucson database to find your favorite rider's finish, time

Saturday's El Tour de Tucson brought more than 6,000 riders to Tucson. The day had everything riders love: Warm weather, beautiful views and even a little bit of drama at the finish line. Mexico's Gerardo Ulloa won Saturday's 102-mile race with an unofficial "gun time" of 3 hours 57 minutes 44.8 seconds, edging the second-place finisher by just four-tenths of a second.
Results courtesy of On Your Left Fitness and Timing.
