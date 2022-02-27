Second ace gives Cologuard Classic champion Miguel Angel Jimenez an unbeatable hand

Miguel Angel Jimenez pulled a 6-iron out of his bag on the 14th tee box at Omni Tucson National Resort on Sunday. It was the same club he had used to make a hole-in-one on No. 7 two days earlier.

Jimenez hit it pure, sending a soaring draw toward the back-left pin on the par-3 14th. The ball landed a few paces in front of the flag, bounced three times and skipped into the cup.

A second hole-in-one. A signature moment. The decisive shot in the 2022 Cologuard Classic.

Jimenez’s second ace bumped his lead from three strokes to five. He cruised to the finish, authoring a 7-under-par 65 to finish at 18 under and claim his second PGA Tour Champions victory in three starts this season.

Jimenez became the eighth winner of this event in as many years. He notched his 12th career victory on the PGA Tour Champions and expanded his lead in the season-long Charles Schwab Cup standings.

“I’ve been there several times here — been close the last couple of years I have played this tournament,” said Jimenez, who finished eighth in last year’s event and fifth in 2020. “At the end of this year I get it. My game was very good.”